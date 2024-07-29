A Look at the 2024 Olympic Schedule and the Black Athletes Competing in Paris

By Special to the Afro | The Afro American Newspaper

The 2024 Paris Olympics are under way and there are multiple athletes across the 32 sports being contested at the Olympic Games that should be on your radar. Take a look at some of the events and athletes you should keep an eye out for as the 19-day event unfolds.

Track and Field – Women

Sha’Carri Richardson

Richardson is in search of redemption as she qualifies for the first Olympics of her young, accomplished career. The 2023 World Champion was ruled ineligible to compete at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics due to a positive drug test after winning the 2020 U.S. Olympic trials. She admitted to smoking marijauna to help deal with the death of her mother.

Now, after repeating as the U.S. Olympic trials 100-meter dash champion, Richardson will look to claim the gold medal in Paris; something she didn’t even have a chance to do in 2021. As Richardson loves to say, “I’m not back– I’m better.”

Richardson and her two training partners, Melissa Jefferson and TeeTee Terry, made history by becoming the first female training group to sweep an event at an Olympic trial meet. The women were coached by Dennis Mitchell, who will be looking to get the same result in Paris. The only coach to successfully lead his camp in sweeping both the national trials and the Olympics was Jamaican coach Glen Mills. Headlined by track and field legend Usain Bolt, Mills led his camp in sweeping the 200-meter dash at both the Jamaican trials as well as the 2012 London Olympic Games.

The 100-meter dash event begins Aug. 2 at 4:35 a.m. EST, with the event final taking place on Aug. 3 at 3:20 p.m. EST.

The 200-meter dash event begins on Aug. 4 at 4:55 a.m. EST, with the event final taking place on Aug. 6 at 3:40 p.m. EST.

Gabby Thomas

Thomas will look to use her Olympic experience to her advantage as she prepares for the trip to Paris. The 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medalist and 2023 World Championship silver medalist in the 200-meter dash will be looking to continue her strong 2024 outdoor campaign after dropping a world-leading time of 21.78 seconds at the U.S. Olympic trials.

Veteran Jamaican sprinter and five-time Olympic medalist Shericka Jackson will challenge Thomas for the gold as she attempts the double (winning both the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash). Thomas’ teammate McKenzie Long will also be vying for a spot on the podium. The budding star has captured the hearts of America after the death of her mother. Long was able to channel her grief into motivation, winning the double at the 2024 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Outdoor National Championships. She currently has the second fastest 200-meter time in the world right now at 21.83 seconds, according to World Athletics.

The 400-meter hurdles event begins on Aug. 4 at 6:35 a.m. EST, with the event final taking place on Aug. 8 at 3:25 p.m. EST.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

McLaughlin-Levrone looks to continue to be in a class of her own as she prepares for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. McLaughlin-Levrone is already the world record holder in the 400-meter hurdles, lowering the world record she already held to 50.65 seconds at the U.S. Olympic trials. The New Jersey native is already in contention for the best track and field athlete of all time, as she is an Olympic champion and a World champion in the 400 meter hurdles before the age of 25. She also currently has the fastest 400-meter dash time and sixth fastest 200-meter dash time in the world right now, but opted to focus solely on the 400-meter hurdles in Paris.

Vying for a podium finish is Anna Cockrell, who will be competing in her second Olympic Games. She finished seventh in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic 400-meter hurdle final, but was eventually disqualified due to a lane error. McLaughlin-Levrone’s stiffest competition will come from Dutch superstar Femke Bol. Bol is the world record holder in both the indoor 400-meter dash and the 300 meter hurdles.

The long jump event begins on Aug. 6 at 5:15 a.m. EST, with the event final taking place on Aug. 8 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

Tara Davis-Woodhall

2024 World Indoor champion Davis-Woodhall, 25, looks to claim her first Olympic gold medal in Paris. Davis-Woodhall currently has the second furthest long jump distance in the world at 7.18 meters. Davis-Woodhall’s husband, Hunter Woodhall, will also be competing in 2024 at the Paralympic Games.

Former Florida Gator star Jasmine Moore, 23, made her second consecutive U.S. Olympic team and currently has the third furthest distance in the long jump at 6.98 meters (22 ft., 10.8 in.).

The 100-meter hurdle event begins Aug. 7 at 4:15 a.m. EST, with the event final taking place on Aug. 10 at 1:45 p.m. EST.

Masai Russell

Russell, a Maryland native, currently holds the fastest 100-meter hurdles time in the world at 12.25 seconds. The world-leading time was a breakthrough performance for the 24-year-old. Russell dropped the blazing time in the 100-meter hurdle final at the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials, taking home the gold.

The women’s short hurdles are one of the most competitive events in the world right now. Russell will be looking to continue her winning ways against world record holder and 2022 World Champion Tobi Amusan out of Nigeria and the reigning Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn who was born in the United States but competes for Puerto Rico.

Track and Field – Men

Noah Lyles

Lyles will be seeking to do something that only nine other men to grace this planet Earth have ever done – win both the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash at the Olympics. The historic Olympic “sprint double” has only been achieved four times since 1984, and three of those were courtesy of one of the greatest sprinters of all time, Usian Bolt. Lyles, the reigning 200-meter World champion, is the favorite in the 200 but the 100-meter dash is very much up for grabs.

Challenging Lyles for gold in the 100-meter dash is Kishane Thompson of Jamaica, reigning Olympic 100-meter champion Lamont Marcel Jacobs and Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala.

The 100-meter dash event begins Aug. 3 at 4:35 a.m. EST, with the event final taking place on Aug. 4 at 3:50 p.m. EST.

The 110-meter hurdle event begins on Aug. 4 at 5:50 a.m. EST, with the event final taking place on Aug. 8 at 3:45 p.m. EST.

Grant Holloway

Five-time world champion and currently the second fastest man to ever run the short hurdles, Holloway will look to avenge his upset defeat at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Reigning Olympic champion Hansle Parchment will be in the hunt to reclaim his title, while USA’s Daniel Robert will attempt to step out of Holloway’s shadow and have his breakthrough moment in Paris.

The javelin event begins on Aug. 6 at 4:20 a.m. EST, with the event final on Aug. 8 at 2:25 p.m. EST.

Curtis Thompson

Thompson, now a two-time Olympian, will be looking to add an Olympic medal to his résumé. He is already an NCAA champion, a three-time American champion, and won the Pan American Games in 2023. He was the only javelin thrower from the United States to qualify for the Olympics.

India’s Neeraj Chopra will be looking to reclaim his title as Olympic champion in the men’s javelin. Chopra was the first Asian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in the javelin.

The shot put event starts on Aug. 2 at 2:10 p.m. EST, and the final takes place on Aug. 3 at 1:35 p.m. EST.

Ryan Crouser

Already regarded as the greatest shot putter of all time, Crouser will be looking to add yet another Olympic gold medal to his illustrious career. The three-time World champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist already holds both the world and Olympic records.

Crouser’s stiffest competition will be fellow American Joe Kovacs. Kovacs defeated Crouser at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, but finished second to Crouser at both the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The mixed 4×400 meter relay event begins on Aug. 2 at 1:10 p.m. EST.

The men’s 4×400 meter relay event begins on Aug. 9 at 5:05 a.m. EST.

The event finals take place on Aug. 3 at 2:44 p.m. EST and Aug. 10 at 3:12 p.m. EST, respectively.

Quincy Wilson

Wilson will look to continue his historic season as the rising junior was named to the relay pool for Team USA. The 16-year-old phenom will have the opportunity to run for either or both the mixed 4×400 meter relay and the men’s 4×400 meter relay. That decision will not be made until the day of the event.

Men’s Olympic basketball games begin on July 27 at 5 a.m. EST.

The bronze medal and gold medal games begin on Aug. 10 at 5 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. EST, respectively.

Men’s Basketball – Team USA

The 2024 roster for Team USA Basketball appears to be one of the most talented teams in Olympic history, being challenged only by the 1992 Dream Team and the 2008 Redeem Team. Highlighted by LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards, this team will look to prove to Noah Lyles and others that they are truly the best team in the world. Big additions to Team USA include Stephen Curry, who is surprisingly playing for Team USA for the first time ever, and 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid. James was awarded the honor of being Team USA’s flag bearer, making him the first male American basketball player with that distinction in Olympic history. Women’s National Basketball Association superstars Dawn Staley (currently head coach of the South Carolina Lady Gamecocks) and Sue Bird have previously been flag bearers for Team USA.

The group has a tough challenge ahead of them, however, as many believe that the basketball talent around the world is beginning to catch up with the Americans. Team USA’s biggest challenger will likely be Canada, sporting a roster that includes First Team All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dillion Brooks. This is also believed to be the last Olympics for both James and Durant.

*Derrick White has replaced Kawhi Leonard.

Men’s 3×3 Basketball – Team USA

3×3 basketball officially became an Olympic sport in 2017 and was contested for the first time at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Latvia took home the gold at the last Olympics, but Team USA will be looking for better fortune this time around.

The 3×3 roster is led by former NBA sharpshooter Jimmer Fredette and 3×3 veteran Kareem Maddox. Maddox, a Princeton grad, won Ivy League defensive player of the year honors back in 2011 and was a part of the 2019 FIBA 3×3 World Cup team that won gold in Amsterdam. He also holds two gold medals from the Pan American Games from both 2019 and 2023.

Men’s Olympic 3×3 basketball games begin on July 30 at 12:35 p.m. EST

The gold medal and bronze medal game will take place on Aug. 5 at 4:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. EST, respectively.

Women’s Gymnastics

The USAs Women’s Gymnastics team is set to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics where you will be able to watch the top US gymnasts like Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera. Biles is definitely someone to keep an eye on this summer as she has taken home over 30 Olympic and World medals. She is sure to make history as she makes her way to Paris.

The women’s gymnastics event begins on July 28 at 3:30 a.m. EST. The event final will take place on Aug. 6 at 6:38 a.m. EST.

Jessica Stevens

Olympic athlete Jessica Stevens was born July 5, 2000 in Ellicott City, Md. She is in the 2024 Olympics for synchronized trampoline gymnastics and has her eyes on the gold this year. Stevens has a total of four world championship medals and earned a gold medal in 2023 for synchronized gymnastics during the Pan American Games.

Women’s Basketball

Team USA’s Women’s Basketball team is making history right now. The team has earned seven Olympic medals back to back. Their first match up will begin July 29. In Paris, they are set to play a number of teams that are in their equal group (group C) including Germany, Japan, and Belgium. To win gold, the Americans must advance from a team of 4 groups where they will then have to take home 3 consecutive wins in the knockout round. There is a multitude of talent on this year’s roster including A’ja Wilson, Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, Kelsey Plum, Alyssa Thomas and more.

Games begin on July 29 at 7:30 a.m. EST, with the gold medal and bronze medal games taking place on Aug. 11 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. EST, respectively.

Women’s Soccer

Team USA’s Women’s Soccer team is headed to Paris with a roster filled up with 18 talented women. The team is now led by new head coach Emma Hayes, and she is ready and eager to fight for this year’s gold medal. The women’s team had a heartbreaking loss as the team had to exit the World Cup in 2023 unexpectedly. The opening ceremony took place on Friday, July 26, but the team had their first match on July 25 against Zambia. They will play against Germany on July 28 and face off against Australia on July 31. The quarter-finals will begin Aug. 3.

Games begin on July 25 at 11 a.m. EST, with the bronze medal match taking place on Aug. 9 at 9 a.m. EST and the gold medal match on Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. EST.

Tennis

Team USA’s Olympic tennis team’s first tournament is set to begin July 27 to Aug. 4 in the Roland Garros on the red clay courts. This will be the first time Olympic tennis will be playing on the clay courts since 1992. Tennis was one of the nine original Olympic sports at the very first games in Athens in 1896. The team consists of gold medalists Coco Guaff, Jessica Pegula, Dannielle Collins, and Emma Navarro in singles. Desirae Krawczyk will be participating in the doubles round.

The games begin on July 27 at 6 a.m. EST, with the women’s singles gold medal match taking place on Aug. 3 at 6 a.m. EST. The women’s double gold medal match and single bronze medal match will take place on Aug. 4 at 6 a.m. EST.

Five other Olympic athletes to keep an eye on:

Jahmal Harvey – Boxing

Jahmal Harvey, 21, was born November 19, 2002, in Oxon Hill, Md. Harvey is an Olympic boxer who is looking to bring the gold in Paris, back home. This is Harvey’s first time as an Olympic athlete, but he has some experience with participating in the Pan American Games back in 2023, in which he won gold. Harvey will be entering the 125-pound weight class in the Paris 2024 Olympics and is currently ranked No. 2 in the amateur featherweight category.

Tatiana Nazlymov – Fencing

Tatiana Nazlymoz, 19, was born Sept. 2, 2004 in Montgomery County, Md. She currently attends Princeton University as a sophomore. Nazlymoz competes in the Paris 2024 Olympic games for fencing and acclaims her fencing career to her father and grandfather, who were fencers as well. Nazlymov has some world championship experience as she competed with the women’s saber team in the Pan-American senior championships and won gold, but this will be her first time on an Olympic team.

Aaron Russel – Volleyball

Aaron Russel is a two-time Olympic athlete born in Baltimore. The 6’9” volleyball player who played at Pennsylvania State University is now going for the gold in the Paris 2024 Olympic games. Russel is pursuing to level up his bronze medal from the Rio 2016 Olympics to gold. Russel also plays club volleyball here in Maryland under former gold medalist Aldis Berzins.

Taylor Knibb – Triathlon

Taylor Knibb, a Washington, DC native, is competing in the Paris 2024 triathlon. Knibbs competed in the 2020 Olympics, where she won silver in the mixed relay, and is now making her way to Paris for gold.

Carl Nickolas Jr. – Taekwondo

Carl (CJ) Nickolas Jr. is a 23-year-old American taekwondo practitioner hailing from Oakland, Calif. Nickolas is a three-time Pan American Games gold medallist and won a silver medal at the World Championships in 2023. Nickolas is currently ranked as the second-best fighter in his weight category of 80 kilograms (176 pounds).



