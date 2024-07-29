What Every Black Child Needs in the World

National Black Child Development Institute

The National Black Child Development Institute is the only national organization focused solely on the unique attributes and needs of Black children, birth through age 8. We exist to fight for the creation of an equitable and just future for Black children and families. We mobilize communities and ignite movements on the strength of Black excellence. NBCDI is engaged in the process of building the world into which Black children deserve to be born. The work of building a future in which Black people exist is ours to design, and we take seriously the charge to lay the bricks and smooth the mortar to implement ideas that will change the world for Black children and families.

We work to foster a sense of community and belonging, where Black children feel supported and valued. In collaboration with our national Village Network, we amplify the strengths and talents of Black children and mobilize advocates in local communities who address their needs. We also serve as a convener, bringing together advocates, practitioners, policymakers, and stakeholders who share our mission. Our Eight Essential Outcomes provide a framework for Black child development from birth through age 8.

We Envision a World in Which Every Black Child…

Is Born at a Healthy Weight

When Black children are born between 5.5 and 8 pounds, they are more likely to lead healthy lives.

Is Seen as a Child

When Black children are perceived as children, their self-expression and imaginative exploration are protected.

Attends a School That Affirms and Expands Them

When Black children participate in schools that support who they are, it expands the potential for who they can become.

Has Books and Toys That Reflect Who They Are and Can Be

When Black children see characters and read stories that reflect who they are, their positive self-identity and self-esteem improve, as well as their empathy and understanding of their own and other cultures.

Lives and Plays in a Safe Community

When Black children grow up in a safe and supportive physical and social environment, they experience a sense of community that promotes long-term resilience.

Breathes Clean Air and Drinks Clean Water

When Black children have sustained access to clean air and water, they can develop into strong and healthy adults.

Hangs Out on a Safe and Appropriate Internet

When Black children engage with digital content that is both safe and developmentally appropriate, learning is fun, and they build digital skills.

Enjoys Meals with Vegetables

When Black children have access to culturally relevant meals that provide them with the nutrition they need to grow while honoring their culture, they are more likely to maintain their health and well-being.



