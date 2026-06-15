A Spray Tan Business Runs on a Phone and a Couple of Kits

Advertisement

Author: BlackPressUSA

By Amy Kang

Surprisingly, a spray tan business needs very little to get started. With a booking app, a portable sprayer, and a short training course, you can be working with clients in a matter of weeks. Because you travel to your clients, there is no salon rent, no storefront, and almost no overhead to carry.

In 2024, the American Academy of Dermatology reported that two-thirds of Americans say they prefer the look of a tan. At the same time, many people are stepping away from tanning beds because of the health risks linked to UV exposure.

That gap is the opening for your business. People still want the bronzed glow without the health risks, and a spray tan delivers exactly that. A mobile setup takes it one step further by bringing the service to the client’s door. Beauty services that travel to the customer have grown fast, and tanning fits that on-demand habit perfectly.

As a first-time owner, you can step straight into a market that is already searching for what you offer and is willing to pay for the convenience.

How Much Does It Cost to Start a Spray Tan Business?

Launching a spray tan business takes only a few hundred dollars in startup costs. That is a fraction of what renting a storefront salon would require. In fact, roughly a third of U.S. businesses start with under $5,000, and a mobile tanning setup often lands well below that mark.

Here is what your initial investment typically covers:

A handheld spray machine and a pop-up tent

A spray tan starter kit with solution and supplies

A short spray tan training or certification course

A business license and liability insurance

Most of these are one-time purchases, so your costs stay low after launch. Since you are not paying rent, more of every booking stays in your pocket. With careful planning, you can reinvest your early profits into better products and marketing.

After the initial gear, your ongoing costs stay small. Solution refills and gas for travel are the main recurring expenses. A few bookings a week can cover both, with room to spare.

What Does a Mobile Setup Actually Need?

A mobile spray tan business can fit in the trunk of a car. The full kit is small, light, and quick to set up. You can carry everything you need to a client’s home in a single trip. A standard work setup usually includes:

A spray gun and pop-up tent

Tanning solution in several shades

Barrier cream, wipes, and prep supplies

A phone loaded with booking and payment apps

With these pieces, you can run a full appointment almost anywhere. That said, the gear alone does not guarantee a good tan. Solid spray tan training is what turns a kit into a craft.

Enrolling in a short course teaches you how to mix shades, achieve even coverage, and properly prepare your skin. These skills help prevent streaks and patches. A small extraction fan keeps overspray down and the workspace clean, making the service feel more polished in someone’s home.

Tanning solution has a shelf life of only a few months, so buy small batches at first. That keeps your product fresh and your early spending low.

Why Are So Many People Booking Sunless Tans?

A spray tan delivers a bronzed look with zero UV exposure. That simple message sells itself to health-conscious clients. A mobile beauty business can serve a wide mix of customers, including wedding parties, athletes preparing for competition, and people getting ready for photos or events.

Each group books for a clear reason, which makes your marketing simpler. Year-round demand helps too: holidays, vacations, proms, and weddings keep the calendar full across every season.

Starting a beauty business gets easier when you market where your clients already scroll. Social media drives most bookings in this field, and strong before-and-after photos often sell better than any paid ad. Try these low-cost ways to find early clients:

Post real client results on Instagram and TikTok

Offer a first-time discount to build reviews

Partner with gyms, salons, and wedding planners

Ask happy clients for referrals

A steady flow of referrals can fill your week without you spending much on ads.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does a Spray Tan Last?

A spray tan usually lasts five to ten days, depending on skin type and aftercare. Drinking water, moisturizing daily, and avoiding long hot showers help the tan fade evenly. Most clients rebook every one to two weeks, which gives you steady repeat income.

Do You Need a License to Spray Tan Clients?

Rules vary by state. Some areas require a cosmetology or aesthetician’s license, while others do not. Many regions simply ask for a business license and liability insurance. Check your local health board before your first paid booking to stay fully compliant.

How Much Can a Spray Tan Artist Charge?

Most mobile artists charge between $35 and $75 per session, with group and event rates running higher. Travel fees and package deals can raise your average ticket even more. Because overhead is low, a large portion of each fee is profit.

Do Spray Tans Work on Darker Skin Tones?

Yes. Spray tans suit every complexion when the artist picks the right shade and depth. Darker skin tones often call for a warm, subtle boost rather than a dramatic change. Matching the solution to each client is what creates a natural finish.

Can You Run a Spray Tan Business Part-Time?

Many artists start part-time and book clients on evenings and weekends. The mobile model lets you set your own hours and grow at your own pace. That flexibility makes it a popular side income for parents, students, and full-time workers.

Your First Client Is Closer Than You Think

A spray tan business is proof that you do not need deep pockets to build something of your own. With one kit, a phone, and real training, you can earn on your own schedule. For many, it is a clear path to economic independence in the beauty world.

The smartest first step is choosing gear you can trust. A reliable mobile spray tan starter kit gives you the tools to deliver a flawless tan from day one. Pick your kit, finish your training, and start booking clients.

Stay connected for more business insights and stories shaping our community.

Go to Source