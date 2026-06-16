The National Juneteenth Festival Presents: Pierpont Mobley Tribute – A Legacy. A Voice. A Movement

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Author: BlackPressUSA

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On Sunday, June 14th, Busboys and Poets hosted an Afternoon of Books, Conversation and Inspiration, featuring Mrs. Jeanette Mobley (the wife of Mr. Pierpont Mobley) and Kamal Ali (Author) moderated by Washington Informer Newspaper Publisher Denise Rolark Barnes.

Video Producer: Ja’Mon Jackson

🌐 Visit Us: www.washingtoninformer.com

About The Washington Informer:

Founded in 1964 by Dr. Calvin W. Rolark, The Washington Informer is an African American, woman-owned newspaper providing positive coverage of the Black community in Washington, D.C.

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📸 Instagram: @washinformer

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