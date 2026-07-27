Florida Plans Rare Double Execution Tuesday

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Florida still intends to carry out two executions on the same day , the first time in more than 60 years.

, the first time in more than 60 years. Florida’s History of Same-Day Executions Why Same‑Day Executions Ended The practice faded as legal standards changed dramatically in the 1960s and 1970s.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s Furman v. Georgia decision in 1972 temporarily halted executions nationwide, and States rewrote their death‑penalty statutes, adding layers of appeals, mandatory reviews, and procedural safeguards. Executions resumed in 1979, 7 years after the Furman decision, under a “modernized” system that emphasizes individualized sentencing and extensive appellate oversight. These changes made rapid, sequential executions logistically and legally impractical. How Today’s System Differs

Modern executions involve:

* Detailed medical protocols

* Multiple layers of witness and media access

* Strict drug‑handling and chamber‑reset procedures

* Real‑time court monitoring for last‑minute appeals Executing two people in one day now requires coordinating all of these elements twice— something Florida has not attempted in more than 60 years. Why Tuesday Stands Out

The planned executions of James Aren Duckett and Dominick Anthony Occhicone would be the first same‑day executions of Florida’s modern death‑penalty era. Occhicone’s age— 80— adds another unusual dimension, as few states have executed inmates in their eighties. James Aren Duckett remains scheduled for noon; Dominick Anthony Occhicone remains scheduled for 6 p.m.

remains scheduled for noon; remains scheduled for 6 p.m. No court has issued a stay as of Monday morning, though appeals remain possible.

Florida is preparing for an exceptionally rare double execution Tuesday, marking the state’s first same‑day executions in more than six decades.

James Aren Duckett, 68, is scheduled to die at noon at Florida State Prison near Starke. Dominick Anthony Occhicone, 80, is set for execution at 6 p.m. Both warrants remained active Monday morning, according to state records and ABC News reporting.

Duckett was convicted of raping and drowning 11‑year‑old Teresa McAbee while serving as a police officer in Mascotte, a Lake County community. Occhicone was convicted of killing the parents of a former girlfriend in 1986. The crimes left families grieving for decades and placed both men on death row for nearly 40 years.

The back‑to‑back executions raise unusual questions about how Florida administers capital punishment. The Department of Corrections has not carried out two executions in one day since May 12, 1964, when Emmett C. Blake and Sie Dawson were put to death in the electric chair.

Blake, then age 31, was executed for committing a robbery that resulted in a homicide, while Dawson, who was 40 at the time, was executed for murdering Maggie Clayton and her two‑year‑old son, Roger, in Chattahoochee, Florida.

Officials have not publicly detailed how medical teams, security staff, witnesses, and the execution chamber itself will be managed between the noon and evening procedures—or what would happen if the first execution were delayed or complicated.

Occhicone would be the oldest person executed in Florida’s modern death‑penalty era. Duckett’s case carries particular significance in Central Florida because he committed the crime while holding police authority, underscoring that law‑enforcement status does not shield an officer who commits an act of extraordinary violence.

Supporters of the executions say they enforce lawful sentences and reflect the gravity of the murders. Critics argue that extreme delays, high costs, and persistent racial and geographic disparities undermine the death penalty’s legitimacy.















