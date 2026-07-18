COMMENTARY: The Basis of Freedom: Reclaiming Land as an Act of Liberation

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Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire

By Rev. Dr. Heber Brown III

I often look to our Ancestors to guide my service to the Black community today. They connect me to the movement that has been and is ongoing. Recently, I have been reflecting on two such inspiring Ancestors: Malcolm X and Queen Mother Audley Moore. Rev. Dr. Heber Brown III is a community organizer, local business leader and founder of the Black Church Food Security Network. This week, he speaks on the importance of land ownership for members of the Black community. Headshot Credit: Courtesy photo. Stock hands photo : Unsplash / Gabriel Jimenez

These two leaders at the vanguard of Pan-Africanism and the reparations movement understood the importance of securing land to build power. As Malcolm X said, “Revolution is based on land. Land is the basis of all independence. Land is the basis of freedom, justice and equality.” Queen Mother Moore, in a 1975 speech, declared, “We believe African captives in the USA will not have freedom until they have land of their own.”

Through their wisdom and the examples of so many others, we see how Black-owned land is a source of cultural memory and spiritual grounding. When we hold land, we find freedom.

I learned this firsthand through my great-grandparents’ lives “down the country” in rural Virginia. That land was a respite of sorts from the ravages of racial capitalism found in the city. It was an oasis amid a society that burdens Black people in so many ways. The whole family benefited from having significant landholdings to care for themselves. There was pride in self-sufficiency.

Economic sovereignty joins these attributes that land gives us. Since Black people have lost land — due to racial violence, the discriminatory impact of “heirs’ property” and exclusion from banking and farm programs — our overall wealth has decreased. According to the Federation of Southern Cooperatives, Black people owned 16 to 19 million acres of rural land in 1910, compared to less than 3 million acres today.

This is partly why I founded The Black Church Food Security Network. Pairing Black farmers with churches who own land ties together food justice, community and freedom. While food pantries and food drives are necessary efforts to fulfill an immediate need for those who experience food insecurity, they are not enough. Securing land, infrastructure and the means of production is the key to overcoming food apartheid in our communities. It must also be a primary component of reparations.

African leaders, led by President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana, recently coordinated a United Nations resolution that finally declared that the trafficking of enslaved Africans was the “gravest crime against humanity,” urging the need for reparations as the next step. There is no peace in the world, leaders said, without healing and reparative justice for Africans across the diaspora.

This closely echoes the words of Brother Malcolm; he said our redress should be seen as a violation of human rights, and now the global record acknowledges it as such.

Though further support and action is still required, the UN resolution marks an important step towards the goals of our Ancestors. Queen Mother Moore long advocated for “the long overdue debt of forty acres and two mules, repay in land.” Malcolm X similarly strongly advocated for reparations for land for Black Americans, as the U.S. government has shown is possible.

Both of these leaders sought to bring the issues of land and justice in front of the UN. Now that those issues are there, we hold the hope of progress.

As Queen Mother Moore asserted, our spirits were never removed from Africa. We are still connected to that land and heritage. We have achieved much, but reparations — through land and other means — are required to be truly free from exploitation.

All roads lead back to land ownership. Colonizers erroneously see land as a portal to access resources, from precious minerals, to oil, timber and even people. For the rest of us, land signals security and communal self-reliance.

So, farmers, churches and communities continue working hand-in-hand. This is the unfinished work of our Ancestors. It is up to us to continue their legacy of liberation through collective land ownership.

The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the writer and not necessarily those of the AFRO.

The post The basis of freedom: Reclaiming land as an act of liberation appeared first on AFRO American Newspapers.

Based on reporting by Afro-American – Washington.

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