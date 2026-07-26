After an Ebola centre was attacked, peacekeepers moved in next door

On 16 July, the UN peacekeeping mission in DR Congo (MONUSCO) deployed the base near the town of Nyakunde, in Ituri Province – allowing ‘blue helmets’ on patrol to better protect hospitals and patients.

The base opened one day after a series of incidents shook the community in and around Nyakunde.

On 15 July, a group of young people vandalised the local Ebola Treatment Centre. The killing of local militia leader Kakani Tondabo caused clashes that led to the deaths of five others.

Since the Congolese Government declared the current Ebola outbreak on 15 May, national health authorities have reported more than 2,500 cases and more than 1,000 deaths.

At least a dozen facilities have been attacked, largely due to fear, misinformation and deep community mistrust of outside authorities.

MONUSCO said its presence in Marabo – near Nyakunde – has restored calm and allowed residents fleeing violence to return home.

“People quickly understood that we had come to help restore security and protect the Ebola Treatment Centre,” said Major Atiqur, commander of the new mobile base. “Today, we receive a warm welcome wherever we go.”

Security necessary for Ebola treatment

The local centre is located next to Nyakunde General Referral Hospital. It has a capacity of 31 beds.

Dr. Charles Kashindi, medical director of the hospital, said community awareness campaigns in the area are starting to decrease Ebola cases.

“Just a few weeks ago, we were receiving six to seven patients a day,” he said. “Today, we are seeing only two or three.”

Local health officials are now calling for a permanent MONUSCO presence to ensure patient safety while they are being treated.

“Our mission is to restore hope to communities that have gone through extremely difficult times,” said local MONUSCO patrol commander Captain Ary.

Violence continues in the east

Amid the ongoing Ebola outbreak, the conflict between DR Congo’s armed forces and the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group rages on in the country’s east, especially in the North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.

The UN’s humanitarian aid office (OCHA) reported that at least 60 civilians have been killed since 12 July along the border of North Kivu and Ituri – the epicentre of the Ebola outbreak.

On Thursday, 30 people were killed near the town of Mambasa.

According to the UN’s humanitarian partners, 25,000 displaced people recently arrived in the town of Beni, North Kivu, sheltering in the homes of already-vulnerable families or in abandoned buildings.

OCHA warned on Friday that recent Ebola cases in Kisangani have raised concerns that the virus could soon spread over the Congo River, into the rest of DR Congo.

The UN and its partners are currently preparing for the possibility of further spread in the region by setting up infection prevention and control protocols, expanding treatment centres, and preparing safe burials.

“The UN reiterates its call for the protection of civilians and for safe and sustained humanitarian access to people affected by violence and the Ebola outbreak,” the aid coordination agency said.