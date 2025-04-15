African American Mayors Set to Convene in Nation’s Capital for Landmark Conference

By Stacy M. Brown

BlackPressUSA.com Senior National Correspondent

The African American Mayors Association (AAMA) will host its 2025 Annual Conference in Washington, D.C., from Wednesday, April 16 through Friday, April 18. This year’s gathering at the Omni Shoreham Hotel marks the largest annual convening of African American mayors in the United States. It will spotlight forward-thinking leadership, community empowerment, and development across America’s cities. Hundreds of city leaders are expected to attend, representing more than 500 African American mayors who serve over 25 million Americans in large and small communities. Under “The Power of Now,” the conference will feature high-profile appearances, policy discussions, networking opportunities, and a summit designed to cultivate emerging leadership.

The conference opens Wednesday with a 2:00 p.m. kickoff session featuring University of Colorado head football coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders. Later that afternoon, at 3:30 p.m., the association will hold its “Power of Now” opening press conference. Thursday’s schedule includes an opening plenary breakfast at 9:00 a.m., a welcome luncheon at 1:00 p.m., and the Legacy Awards Session beginning at 6:00 p.m., followed by the Legacy Awards Gala at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, the Business Council Breakfast is set for 9:00 a.m., and the event will close with a 1:00 p.m. luncheon featuring Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. The Kevin Johnson Scholars Summit, an exclusive gathering for college students from across the country, will also take place during the conference. The summit offers an opportunity to engage with mayors and industry professionals on critical policy issues while helping students build networks and gain practical insight into leadership and public service.

AAMA remains the only national organization exclusively representing African American mayors. It continues to play a critical role in advancing public policy that benefits diverse communities, providing leadership and management tools to local executives, and creating platforms for the exchange of ideas and strategies. “We are proud to bring together mayors who are on the frontlines of transformative change in their cities,” AAMA leadership stated. “This conference is not just a celebration of Black leadership, but a launchpad for the policies and partnerships that will shape the future of our cities.”