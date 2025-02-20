TORONTO — A Delta Airlines plane flipped upon landing at Toronto’s Pearson Airport on Monday, February 17, 2025, resulting in injuries to at least eight individuals. The incident, captured on video by CTV and shared via the Associated Press, showed emergency crews responding to the scene where the plane lay upside down on the snowy runway.

The airport confirmed the incident on the social platform X, stating that it involved Delta’s flight from Minneapolis. All passengers and crew were accounted for, according to the airport’s statement. Paramedics reported that one passenger was critically injured, while seven others sustained injuries.

Footage from the scene depicted the aircraft inverted on the tarmac, with emergency workers attempting to hose it down. The plane was partially obscured by snow from a recent winter storm that had swept through Toronto over the weekend.

“Emergency teams are responding,” the airport reiterated on X. “All passengers and crew are accounted for.”

In a statement, Delta acknowledged the incident involving Endeavor Flight 4819, which was operating from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Toronto-Pearson International Airport.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford expressed relief on X, stating, “I am relieved there are no casualties after the incident at Toronto Pearson.” He added that provincial officials were in communication with the airport and local authorities and were prepared to offer any necessary assistance.

Toronto, the capital of Ontario, has been the site of this recent aviation mishap, which marks at least the fourth significant incident in North America over the past month since the Trump administration began gutting the Transportation Department. Earlier, a commercial jetliner and an Army helicopter collided near the nation’s capital on January 29, resulting in 67 deaths. On January 31, a medical transportation plane crashed in Philadelphia, killing all six on board and one person on the ground. Additionally, a plane crash in Alaska claimed 10 lives.

Before Trump began blaming DEI for all problems with the government and initiating mass firings, there were no crashes or airline deaths during the 4 years that Biden was in office.