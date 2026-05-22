Atlanta Dream Comes Up Short Against A’ja Wilson and Las Vegas Aces

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ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream nearly erased a double-digit deficit Sunday, but Chelsea Gray delivered a late game-winner to lift the Las Vegas Aces to an 85-84 victory at State Farm Arena.
The Aces survived Atlanta’s furious 20-2 fourth-quarter run after Gray knocked down the decisive basket in the closing moments. Despite the loss, the Dream showed resilience while playing without standout guard Rhyne Howard and veteran forward Brionna Jones.
Angel Reese struggled offensively, finishing 1-for-8 from the field, but Atlanta received a major spark from rookie center Madina Okot. Okot scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in only 16 minutes, helping fuel the Dream’s second-half comeback effort.
Okot’s performance could lead to an expanded role in coach Karl Smesko’s rotation moving forward. Her emergence also creates an intriguing frontcourt dynamic once Jones returns to the lineup.
Las Vegas leaned on its veteran core throughout the matchup. A’ja Wilson and Chennedy Carter each scored 20 points, while NaLyssa Smith added 13. Jackie Young contributed across the board with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Atlanta briefly grabbed momentum, leading for 19 seconds in the second quarter and another 33 seconds in the fourth before the Aces regained control late.
Following the victory, Wilson collected her 29th career Western Conference Player of the Week honor, the second-most awards in WNBA history.
The game also showcased Atlanta’s growing women’s basketball atmosphere. More than 17,000 fans packed State Farm Arena for the sold-out matchup. Halftime entertainment featured performances from Bow Wow and Dem Franchize Boyz. Several celebrities attended the game, including Teyana Taylor, Bernice King, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Funny Marco, KevOnStage and Jade Cargill.
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- A’ja Wilson warms up before a WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- Angel Reese speaks to Jordan Cornette of NBC Sports before a WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- A game ball is seen before a WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- Teyana Taylor, Harry The Hawk, and fans appear halftime of an WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- A game ball is seen before a WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- A general view of State Farm Arena during a WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces versys the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- A’ja Wilson warms up before a WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- Teyana Taylor, Harry The Hawk, her children, and fans appear at halftime of an WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- Bow Wow performs during halftime of an WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- Teyana Taylor, Harry The Hawk, and fans appear halftime of an WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- Renee Montgomery watches Bow Wow and Dem Franchize Boyz perform during halftime of an WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- Allisha Gray attempts a three-point shot during warmups before a WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- Fans appear during halftime of an WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- A’ja Wilson warms up before a WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- A’ja Wilson warms up before a WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- The commemorative Thirtieth Anniversary Logo is seen before a WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is seen before a WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- Bow Wow dances with Parlae of Dem Franchize Boyz during halftime of an WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- Jordin Canada attempts a layup during an WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- Teyana Taylor, Harry The Hawk, and fans appear halftime of an WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- Bow Wow hugs Teyana Taylor during halftime of an WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- The Peaccock, NBC, and WNBA logos are seen during the game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2025 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- A game ball is seen before a WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- Angel Reese stands at the line before taking free throws during a WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- A’ja Wilson warms up before a WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- A game ball is seen before a WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- NaLyssa Smith and Angel Reese jump center during a WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- Tabitha Turner appears during an WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- Fulton County Commissioner Robb Pitts appears during an WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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- Allisha Gray warms up before a WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on May 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen)
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Author: Itoro N. Umontuen