Atlanta Dream Comes Up Short Against A’ja Wilson and Las Vegas Aces

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ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream nearly erased a double-digit deficit Sunday, but Chelsea Gray delivered a late game-winner to lift the Las Vegas Aces to an 85-84 victory at State Farm Arena.

The Aces survived Atlanta’s furious 20-2 fourth-quarter run after Gray knocked down the decisive basket in the closing moments. Despite the loss, the Dream showed resilience while playing without standout guard Rhyne Howard and veteran forward Brionna Jones.

Angel Reese struggled offensively, finishing 1-for-8 from the field, but Atlanta received a major spark from rookie center Madina Okot. Okot scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in only 16 minutes, helping fuel the Dream’s second-half comeback effort.

Okot’s performance could lead to an expanded role in coach Karl Smesko’s rotation moving forward. Her emergence also creates an intriguing frontcourt dynamic once Jones returns to the lineup.

Las Vegas leaned on its veteran core throughout the matchup. A’ja Wilson and Chennedy Carter each scored 20 points, while NaLyssa Smith added 13. Jackie Young contributed across the board with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Atlanta briefly grabbed momentum, leading for 19 seconds in the second quarter and another 33 seconds in the fourth before the Aces regained control late.

Following the victory, Wilson collected her 29th career Western Conference Player of the Week honor, the second-most awards in WNBA history.

The game also showcased Atlanta’s growing women’s basketball atmosphere. More than 17,000 fans packed State Farm Arena for the sold-out matchup. Halftime entertainment featured performances from Bow Wow and Dem Franchize Boyz. Several celebrities attended the game, including Teyana Taylor, Bernice King, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Funny Marco, KevOnStage and Jade Cargill.



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Author: Itoro N. Umontuen