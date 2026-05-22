Let’s Talk Mental Wellness and Energy Preparedness

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Join us this Friday, May 22, from noon to 1 p.m. for another impactful edition of Let’s Talk on WIN-TV. This week’s program features important conversations focused on mental wellness, community resources, and energy preparedness across the District.

We’ll be joined by Dr. Barbara Bazron, Director of the DC Department of Behavioral Health, as she discusses Mental Health Month and the importance of awareness, support, and access to care in our communities.

Also joining the conversation is Emile C. Thompson of the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia to talk about the upcoming DC Energy Action Summit and Summer Ready DC initiatives designed to help residents prepare for the summer season.

Plus, don’t miss the monthly Reporters’ Roundtable featuring journalists from the The Washington Informer sharing insight and discussion on the latest headlines and stories impacting the community.

Catch Let’s Talk Friday, May 22, from noon to 1 p.m. on WIN-TV—informative conversations that matter.



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Author: BlackPressUSA