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Blanche Is (Still) Unfit to Be Named Attorney General

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Today, Senator Bill Cassidy, announced that he will vote to confirm Todd Blanche as Attorney General.

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Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen, issued the following statement in response:

“This is an appalling outcome for the rule of law. Todd Blanche is Donald Trump’s lawyer. He is committed to lawfare and Donald Trump’s political vendettas, not rule of law defense and the American people. He should not become our permanent attorney general. We are disgusted by those who are allowing his confirmation to continue.”

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