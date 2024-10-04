BREAKING NEWS: Three Former Memphis Officers Convicted in Tyre Nichols’ Fatal Beating

A jury on Thursday found three former Memphis police officers guilty in the 2023 fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, and Justin Smith were convicted of witness tampering in the case that fueled nationwide protests and renewed calls for police reform. Still, the jury acquitted Bean and Smith of federal civil rights violations. Haley was convicted of violating Nichols’ civil rights by causing bodily injury, though he was acquitted of the more serious charge of causing death.

The verdict came after jurors deliberated for six hours, carefully considering the violent encounter captured on police bodycam footage. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was beaten just steps from his home following a traffic stop, as officers repeatedly struck him while he cried out for his mother. Nichols died three days later in the hospital.

The courtroom remained silent as the verdicts were read, and the judge ordered the officers to be taken into custody. A hearing on Monday will determine whether they will be released pending sentencing. Witness tampering carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Rodney Wells, Nichols’ stepfather, spoke to reporters after the verdict, saying, “A win is a win. They’re all going to jail,” expressing some measure of relief for his family.

The trial highlighted the actions of the former officers, who were part of the now-disbanded SCORPION crime suppression unit. Prosecutors argued that Nichols was subjected to a “street tax” for fleeing the scene of a traffic stop, a practice where officers use excessive force as punishment. The officers then lied to their superiors, paramedics, and in official reports to cover up the severity of the assault.

Desmond Mills, another former officer involved in the beating who took a plea deal, delivered emotional testimony during the trial, expressing deep regret for his role in the attack. Mills admitted to going along with a cover-up, hoping Nichols would survive and the incident would “blow over.” Mills, who could face up to 15 years in prison, said through tears, “I made his child fatherless.”

The beating of Nichols reignited debates over the use of excessive force by law enforcement, particularly in Black communities. The five officers involved, all of whom are Black, were fired shortly after the incident, but the trial showcased the troubling dynamics of police violence regardless of race.

While the witness tampering convictions bring a degree of accountability, the civil rights acquittals for Bean and Smith may leave some questions unanswered for those seeking broader justice. Nichols’ family, however, said they view the guilty verdicts as a step toward closure in a case that has haunted them since the tragic night of January 7, 2023.