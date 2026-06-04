LIVE! HE SAID, HE SAID, HE SAID: Trauma, Truth, & the Man Behind the Badge” Todd McGuire 7.5.26 7PM

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Tune in Friday, June 5, 2026 @ 7pm EST/4pm PST/6pm CST for the next “He Said, He Said, He Said Live!” A Look at the World from A Seasoned Black Man’s Perspective…because one perspective isn’t enough!” for “Living Two Lives: Trauma, Truth, and the Man Behind the Badge” with author Todd McGuire.

🎙️ HE SAID, HE SAID, HE SAID LIVE PRESENTS: “Living Two Lives: Trauma, Truth, and the Man Behind the Badge” 🌏 A powerful international conversation with special guest Todd Maguire — visiting from Australia, Author of Donny: An Undercover Cop with a Death Wish

For 27 years, Todd Maguire served with the Queensland Police Service as a Detective — entering the dangerous world of undercover operations, major crime, tactical response, counter terrorism, and bomb detection.

But behind the badge was another story. Two years into his policing career, Todd experienced a devastating personal loss that would forever change the direction of his life. Soon after, he stepped into the undercover identity of “Donny Wilson” — confronting criminals on the outside while privately battling grief, trauma, and the emotional weight he carried within.

One man. Two identities. Decades of silence. Now Todd is telling his truth.

Join us for a raw and unforgettable conversation about:

🔹 Life inside undercover policing

🔹 Trauma and complex PTSD

🔹 Suicide, grief, and survival

🔹 Men’s mental health and breaking the silence

🔹 Finding hope after life’s darkest chapters

This is not just a story about a police officer. This is a story about the human being behind the badge. ✨ Living Two Lives: Trauma, Truth, and the Man Behind the Badge

Only on He Said, He Said, He Said Live — where real conversations create understanding, connection, and change.

New Episodes of “He Said, He Said, He Said” – Live stream Fridays, 7 p.m. EST on all these links: https://linktr.ee/hesaidhesaidhesaid FACEBOOK: facebook.com/hesaidhesaidhesaidlive RELIVE and SHARE special moments from “He Said, He Said, He Said” here: SHOW CLIPS youtube.com/channel/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV0MtJCazNWVBSaj1JFHITg

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Author: BlackPressUSA