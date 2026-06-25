CAIR Letter Urges House to Strike U.S.-Israel Military Merger and Anti-Boycott Amendment from NDAA

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The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today welcomed Amendment #2 to the Fiscal Year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) , submitted by Representatives Thomas Massie (R-KY), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Jim McGovern (D-MA), Jesús “Chuy” Garcia (D-IL), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

The bipartisan amendment would strike Section 219, formerly Section 224, the “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative,” which would expand U.S.-Israel defense technology cooperation, research partnerships, intelligence coordination, and military-industrial integration.

CLICK HERE: READ CAIR’S LETTER

CAIR also called on the House Rules Committee to reject Amendment 151 , which would expand federal anti-boycott restrictions to boycotts promoted by international governmental organizations (IGOs), including bodies such as the United Nations, and Amendment 362 , which would require the Secretary of Defense to certify that Department of Defense contractors do not participate in the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement targeting Israel. Both amendments raise serious concerns about free speech and First Amendment protections.

Earlier today, CAIR submitted a letter to the House Rules Committee urging members to support Amendment 2 and oppose Amendments 151 and 362. Next week, the committee will consider all amendments to the House’s version of the NDAA . CAIR is urging every American to take action by sending a message to members of Congress to strike Section 219 to stop American military merger with the Israeli government.

TAKE ACTION NOW! – TELL YOUR MEMBERS OF CONGRESS TO BLOCK ALL U.S.-ISRAEL MILITARY MERGER BILLS

In a statement, CAIR Government Affairs Department Director Robert McCaw said:

“Americans should never be asked to surrender their First Amendment rights to protect the political interests of a foreign government. Amendment 151 would further expand anti-boycott laws that chill peaceful political expression, while Amendment 362 would impose an ideological litmus test on federal contractors based on their participation in a constitutionally protected form of political advocacy.

“Congress was right to reject this anti-boycott proposal in committee last week, and it should reject this latest attempt to revive the same policy through the NDAA amendment process.

“At the same time, Section 219 would take the extraordinary step of further binding the United States and Israel through deeper military, intelligence, technological, and defense-industrial integration at a moment when the Israeli government stands accused of genocide, apartheid, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. As disturbing reports continue to emerge of torture, abuse, and sexual violence against Palestinian detainees, Congress should not be creating new mechanisms for military and technological integration that risk further implicating the United States in these abuses rather than helping bring them to an end.

“We urge every member of the House Rules Committee to reject Amendments 151 and 362, make Amendment 2 in order, and send a clear message that the constitutional rights of the American people, the principles of accountability, and the interests of our nation come before the demands of any foreign government.”

The proposed expansion of U.S.-Israel defense cooperation comes at a time when the Israeli government faces allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity, apartheid, and genocide, as well as documented reports of abuse and sexual violence against Palestinian detainees, including children. Deepening military, intelligence, and technology integration under these circumstances risks further entangling the United States in actions that much of the international community has condemned and undermines efforts to secure accountability for violations of international law.

CAIR noted that last week, Rep. Michael Lawler (R-NY), who is sponsoring the IGO Anti-Boycott Act provision, was forced to withdraw the amendment before consideration by the House Foreign Affairs Committee following outreach from CAIR and other civil liberties advocates.

That earlier proposal sought to revive the controversial IGO Anti-Boycott Act by extending federal anti-boycott restrictions to boycotts associated with international governmental organizations such as the United Nations. For the past two years, CAIR has warned members of Congress that the measure threatened constitutionally protected political speech and advocacy and welcomed its withdrawal before last week’s markup.