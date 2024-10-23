COMMENTARY: Drive-in movies

By
Kevin Seraaj
-
Rix Quinn photo
Rix Quinn, author of the Quinn Minute
     There’s nothing like a cool night, a warm date, a cold drink, and a hot dog at a drive-in movie.

Quinn Minute by Rix Quinn

     It’s sad to read that this sunset entertainment is declining. In the 1960s, there were about 4000 nationwide. Today there are reportedly under 200.

     Drive-ins were places that welcomed children (many had playgrounds), several teenagers piled into one car, young romantics, and older people who enjoyed an open-air event.

     At our neighborhood drive-in, they sold admission tickets “by the carload.” For $5, teens could bring in as many bodies as they could squeeze into a vehicle. This made the kid who owned a pick-up truck a really popular guy.

     But some teen couples – and young adults too – didn’t want company. They wanted darkness and privacy, and they didn’t even care if the car speaker worked.

    What about the movies? My favorite drive-in carried mostly older flicks, and ran them as multiple features. These started around sundown, and stayed onscreen until past midnight.

     And one evening near Halloween was really special. They showed a triple horror feature of The Birds, King Kong, and Dracula.

     They called it “The Birds, The Ape, and the Guy with the Cape.”

