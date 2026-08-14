OP-ED: Speaks for the Target Boycott?

Author: James Farr

By Jame Farr

“What you about to witness is my thoughts. Just my thoughts, man—right or wrong. Just by what I was feelin’ at the time” ~Jay-Z

Can He Live?

Not long ago, I found myself asking a different question.

Can Shawn Carter live?

I wasn’t asking whether Jay-Z could still sell out stadiums or build another billion-dollar business. I was asking whether a Black man could reach extraordinary success without every business decision becoming a referendum on whether he’s still “for the culture.”

That question stayed with me after I wrote about the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt. Part of that conversation centered on Target. The exclusive Reasonable Doubt vinyl release through Target reignited criticism already surrounding the retailer’s retreat from diversity, equity, and inclusion commitments. The record wasn’t the issue. The symbolism was.

I left that column still thinking. Not because I had the answer. Because I wasn’t convinced we were asking the right questions.

This column isn’t about Jay-Z. It’s about what happened after one of America’s largest retailers announced changes to its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives on Jan. 24, 2025. It’s about the boycott movement that followed, the people who organized it, and the competing public narratives about who started it, who led it, and who, if anyone, could declare it over. Those questions deserve reporting.

Target announced it was ending several long-standing diversity initiatives, including its three-year diversity goals and the Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) program. The company also announced changes affecting supplier initiatives and participation in outside diversity-focused evaluations, describing the decision as part of a broader business strategy responding to a changing political and business environment. Reuters and the Associated Press reported that Target had joined a growing list of major corporations reassessing diversity initiatives amid shifting political and legal pressures, placing the retailer alongside Walmart, Amazon, and Meta.

The reaction was immediate. Outside Target’s Minneapolis headquarters, consumers, community leaders, and civil rights advocates challenged the company’s decision. Demonstrations began within days as questions surfaced about whether commitments made after George Floyd’s murder were quietly being abandoned. What began as a dispute over corporate policy quickly became something larger. It became a question of trust.

Who Called It?

“I’m good on any MLK Boulevard.”

That’s the shorthand for what Target once represented to many Black consumers. A retailer that showed up where we live, invested in what we build, and treated Black spending power as something worth respecting—not just extracting. The company built a reputation for investing in Black-owned brands, Black designers, and Black entrepreneurs. Those relationships mattered because they created opportunities beyond shelf space. Target’s January 2025 announcement prompted many consumers to ask whether those commitments had changed—or only the language surrounding them.

The reporting does not support a single origin story. Instead, it documents multiple organizing efforts that emerge over time, led by different organizations, clergy, and community advocates, responding to the same corporate decision through different strategies. Too much of the public conversation compressed separate efforts into a single storyline. The reporting tells a more complicated story. That’s where this investigation begins.



Within days of Target’s Jan. 24, 2025, announcement, the conversation moved beyond disappointment into organized consumer action. The Associated Press documented that civil rights leaders gathered outside Target’s Minneapolis headquarters on Jan. 30 to announce a boycott beginning Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month. That reporting identified Nekima Levy Armstrong and Jaylani Hussein among the organizers and described a strategy that encouraged consumers not simply to avoid Target but to redirect their spending toward Black-owned businesses. That distinction matters.

As the months unfolded, another campaign entered the national conversation. Rev. Jamal Bryant launched what became known as the Target Fast, calling on participants to refrain from shopping at Target during the 40 days of Lent while intentionally supporting Black-owned businesses. The Associated Press documented both the religious framework and the campaign’s publicly stated objectives. Faith leaders, grassroots organizers, and civil rights advocates were all organizing—sometimes in parallel, sometimes overlapping, never quite the same movement.

That distinction later became one of the most important findings in this reporting. More than a year later, Capital B Atlanta reported that Levy Armstrong, Monique Cullars-Doty, and Hussein publicly maintained that the boycott they helped organize after Target’s January 2025 announcement was separate from Bryant’s later Target Fast. According to that reporting, Bryant’s decision to conclude the Target Fast did not end the independently organized boycott they believed remained active. Bryant publicly announced the conclusion of the Target Fast in March 2026, pointing to negotiations and commitments that, in his view, represented meaningful progress. The Minnesota organizers publicly viewed the matter differently.

This column does not choose between those positions. It is preserving them. That is the difference between opinion and reporting.

Who Ate?

Perhaps that’s where the public conversation drifted furthest from the reporting. A movement involving multiple organizers became, in many discussions, a story about a single face. A layered chronology became a simplified narrative.

As organizers continued pressing their respective strategies, another question quietly emerged beneath the headlines. Was any of it working?

That question proved far more difficult to answer than social media often suggested. Target continued reporting quarterly earnings. Investors watched comparable sales, customer traffic, and future guidance. Supporters of the boycott pointed to declining performance as evidence that consumer pressure was making a difference. Others argued inflation, changing shopping habits, and broader retail conditions made it impossible to attribute those results to any single factor. The reporting does not settle that debate. It documents that the debate exists. And sometimes that is the more honest place for journalism to stand.

Target maintained that its decisions reflected an evolving business strategy. By April 2026, the company reported fulfilling its previously announced commitment to invest $2 billion with Black-owned businesses—a claim independently corroborated by Word in Black, which reported that Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant, Tamika Mallory, and Nina Turner briefed reporters at the National Press Club on March 11, 2026, with Bryant stating, “We asked for four things more than a year ago; we got three of them.” Black Dollar Index analysis, however, raised a significant counter-question: Tier 2 supplier spend – where many smaller and Black-owned firms operate—collapsed 66% over two years, with Tier 1 spend also declining. That data complicates what “fulfillment” means in practice and serves as a reminder that the public conversation continued compressing a more complicated story.

Throughout 2025 and into 2026, analysts, investors, and consumers closely watched quarterly earnings, comparable sales, and customer traffic. Reporting cited declining sales during portions of that period while also pointing to broader pressures, including inflation, changing consumer spending, and increased retail competition.

One consistent theme across the reporting was the call to redirect spending toward Black-owned businesses. That objective appeared across multiple organizing efforts, even when organizers differed over strategy, leadership or duration. The aspiration was clear. What the reporting did not consistently provide was comprehensive data measuring the long-term economic impact of redirected consumer spending or documenting how much of that economic activity remained within Black-owned enterprises. It reflects the limits of what could be independently verified.

The conversation itself was changing. What began as a discussion about Target’s diversity commitments increasingly became a discussion about expectations. What should Black consumers expect from corporations that publicly invest in Black communities? What obligations do corporations assume after embracing diversity initiatives? The reporting supports a more measured conclusion. Multiple leaders, organizations and campaigns emerged in response to the same corporate decision. Some efforts overlapped. Others diverged. Even after one highly visible campaign concluded, other organizers publicly maintained that their work continued. That is not a contradiction. It is the reporting.

The Family

The story became larger than Target. Larger than a boycott. Larger than any one organizer.

Target’s Jan. 24, 2025, announcement sparked a national conversation about corporate diversity commitments, Black consumer purchasing power, and corporate accountability. That conversation produced multiple organizing efforts, overlapping campaigns, and differing public accounts concerning leadership, strategy, and duration. The reporting preserves those distinctions. It does not support reducing a complex movement to a single organizer, a single campaign, or a single ending.

Consumers reconsidered where they spent their money. Community leaders debated strategy. Civil rights advocates organized. Faith leaders mobilized. Black-owned media documented perspectives that often differed from national business coverage. Financial analysts tracked earnings and consumer trends. Together, those reporting streams tell a broader story than quarterly earnings or corporate statements alone—documenting the intersection of corporate policy, consumer activism, and Black economic participation.

Some questions remain. How should corporate commitments to diversity be measured over time? What standards should determine whether those commitments have been fulfilled? What lasting economic impact did redirected consumer spending have on Black-owned businesses? The reporting assembled for this investigation identifies those questions. It does not fully answer them.

Journalism carries an obligation to distinguish between what can be verified and what remains unresolved. Credibility lives in that distinction. It is established by acknowledging where the verified reporting ends, not by filling gaps with assumptions.

That is where this reporting concludes.

Nobody wins when the family feuds.

Powered by WPeMatico

Go to Source