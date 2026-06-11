@dchousingfinanceagency2629 on HomeAdvantage DC | Let’s Talk

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As we celebrate Homeownership Month, Denise Rolark Barnes speaks with Julienne Joseph, Senior Vice President of Single-Family Programs, at the DC Housing Finance Agency. They discuss Washington Informer’s annual Homeownership Supplement as well as DCHFA’s upcoming Homeownership Fair. This is one conversation you don’t want to miss!

🎥 Let’s Talk airs LIVE every Friday at Noon on WIN-TV

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🌐 Visit Us: www.washingtoninformer.com

Host: Denise Rolark Barnes

Publisher – The Washington Informer

About The Washington Informer:

Founded in 1964 by Dr. Calvin W. Rolark, The Washington Informer is an African American, woman-owned newspaper providing positive coverage of the Black community in Washington, D.C. In March 2020, we launched WIN-TV to further amplify community voices and issues.

Production Team:

🎥 Producer: Shevry Lassiter

🎥 Asst. Producer: Ja’Mon Jackson

🎶 Theme Music by DB Bantino

Follow Us on Social Media:

📸 Instagram: @washinformer

📘 Facebook: Washington Informer

🐦 Twitter: @WashInformer

Guest: Julienne Joseph – Senior Vice President of Single-Family Programs, DC Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA)

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Author: BlackPressUSA