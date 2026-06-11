@WeAreBlackAlley on Preserving the Legacy of Go-Go Music | Let’s Talk

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As we celebrate Black Music Month, Denise Rolark Barnes speaks with Cameron Poles, Cultural Architect of Black Alley Band. They discuss how Black Alley turned advocacy into legislation, as well as the role Black Alley plays in carrying forward the traditions of Black music while reinventing them. This is one conversation you don’t want to miss!

🎥 Let’s Talk airs LIVE every Friday at Noon on WIN-TV

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🌐 Visit Us: www.washingtoninformer.com

Host: Denise Rolark Barnes

Publisher – The Washington Informer

About The Washington Informer:

Founded in 1964 by Dr. Calvin W. Rolark, The Washington Informer is an African American, woman-owned newspaper providing positive coverage of the Black community in Washington, D.C. In March 2020, we launched WIN-TV to further amplify community voices and issues.

Production Team:

🎥 Producer: Shevry Lassiter

🎥 Asst. Producer: Ja’Mon Jackson

🎶 Theme Music by DB Bantino

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Guest: Cameron Poles – Cultural Architect, Black Alley Band

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Author: BlackPressUSA