U.S. Measles Cases Reach Highest Level in More Than 35 Years

The United States has recorded 2,566 confirmed measles cases so far in 2026, pushing the country to its highest annual case count in more than three decades, according to new federal data released Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this year’s total is the highest since the large measles resurgence of 1989 through 1991. Reuters

Cases have been reported in 45 states, New York City and the District of Columbia, with 38 outbreaks identified nationally. Reuters

The vaccination status of patients is particularly notable.

About 93% of cases involved people who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown, according to CDC data. Reuters

At least 169 people have been hospitalized this year. No measles deaths have been reported so far in 2026. Reuters

The numbers arrive during an already unsettled week for childhood immunization policy.

The Trump administration changed federal childhood-vaccine recommendations earlier this week, while the American Academy of Pediatrics has maintained a broader immunization schedule.

Those policy disagreements should not obscure a more immediate public-health fact:

Measles is highly contagious, and the United States is experiencing its largest case burden in more than 35 years.

Parents with questions about vaccination or possible exposure should seek guidance from a pediatrician, physician or other qualified healthcare provider.