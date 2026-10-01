Florida Medicaid rule changes take effect. Families should check every person’s coverage.

Refugees, people granted asylum and some humanitarian parolees may lose coverage under new federal limits. Florida says lawfully residing children 18 and younger can still qualify if they meet other Medicaid rules.

by Kevin Seraaj, OrlandoAdvocate.com

ORLANDO — New federal Medicaid eligibility rules take effect Thursday, and some Florida residents who are lawfully in the United States could lose coverage.

Families who receive Medicaid notices should check the status of every person in the household. A parent’s loss of coverage does not necessarily mean a child is no longer eligible.

Florida’s Department of Children and Families says the change affects some noncitizens who previously qualified for Medicaid, including refugees, people granted asylum and humanitarian parolees. Beginning Oct. 1, Florida says full Medicaid is generally limited to U.S. citizens and nationals, lawful permanent residents, Cuban or Haitian entrants, and migrants covered by the Compacts of Free Association, provided they meet the program’s other eligibility requirements. Florida DCF notice

DCF says lawfully residing children age 18 and younger remain eligible under Florida’s existing CHIPRA option, assuming they meet income and other program rules. That means parents should not treat a notice affecting their own coverage as an automatic decision about their children’s coverage. Florida DCF notice

The federal change limits the availability of federal Medicaid and CHIP funding for many noncitizens who were previously eligible. Emergency Medicaid remains available for qualifying emergency conditions, and states may continue coverage for lawfully residing children and pregnant people through a CHIPRA option. Florida’s child coverage policy is clear; families should not assume the same exception applies to every adult or pregnancy-related case. CMS implementation guidance (also concerns federal financing rules and state operations).

Concerns about notices involving children have already surfaced. Central Florida Public Media reported Thursday that Katie Roders Turner, executive director of the Family Healthcare Foundation, heard from families who received letters suggesting their children would lose benefits. The station reported that DCF was reviewing those cases. Central Florida Public Media reporting

For now, the most important step is to read the latest notice in MyACCESS and compare it with each person’s coverage status. DCF says notices may be sent by mail or electronically, depending on the communication preference selected on the application. The agency says people asked to verify immigration status should respond with the requested documents; if DCF cannot verify eligibility, coverage can end. Official MyACCESS portal

Keep copies of the notice, the documents submitted and any confirmation that records were uploaded. Those records can matter if a family needs to ask DCF to reconsider a decision or request a hearing.

DCF says free language assistance and other aids are available upon request. Families who do not understand a notice should ask for help when contacting the agency. The issue may be a documentation problem, not a final decision that someone no longer qualifies under the new immigration rules. DCF assistance information

People who believe their coverage was wrongly reduced or terminated may request a fair hearing through DCF’s Office of Appeal Hearings. The deadline and filing instructions should be listed in the notice. A phone call, a document upload or a conversation with a health plan does not necessarily replace a formal hearing request. DCF hearing instructions

Families facing an immediate medical need should also contact their doctor, clinic or pharmacy before the next appointment or refill. Orange Blossom Family Health, which serves Central Florida, offers primary care and says it uses a sliding fee scale based on household size and income. The federal Health Resources and Services Administration also maintains a search tool for community health centers that serve patients with or without insurance. Orange Blossom Family Health HRSA health center finder

The unanswered question is how the policy will work in practice in Orange County: How many people will lose coverage because of the federal change, how many cases will involve missing or mismatched documents, and how quickly will DCF correct any errors? Publishing that data—including the number of affected children and the languages used in notices—would help show whether families are losing coverage because of the law itself or because of problems carrying it out.

NOTE: Before you call DCF, have your notice, MyACCESS login, case number, documents and upload confirmation ready.