Orlando seeks residents’ ideas for safer streets at Oct. 7 open house

The city will discuss its Vision Zero update, pedestrian plan and 28 quick-build safety projects. Damaged sidewalks in unincorporated Orange County should be reported through 311.

By Kevin Seraaj, OrlandoAdvocate.com

ORLANDO — Orlando residents with concerns about a dangerous crossing, a missing sidewalk connection or a difficult walk to school will have a chance to raise those issues directly with city planners next week.

The city will hold a Vision Zero open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the J.B. Callahan Neighborhood Center, 101 N. Parramore Ave. The meeting will cover updates to Orlando’s Vision Zero safety plan, development of a pedestrian facilities plan and the FORWARD Orlando project, which includes quick-build safety improvements at locations throughout the city. City meeting announcement

Residents can make their comments more useful by bringing a precise location: the street, intersection, crosswalk or block where the problem occurs. It also helps to explain when it happens—for example, during morning school drop-off, after a late work shift or when buses are running—and who is affected.

A concern described as “cars drive too fast” is harder to act on than a specific report: “Drivers turn quickly through the crosswalk at this intersection after dark, where students walk from the bus stop.” A photo, taken safely from the sidewalk, can help document blocked access, faded markings, missing ramps or other conditions planners may need to evaluate.

FORWARD Orlando is funded by a federal Safe Streets and Roads for All grant of more than $3 million, along with a $791,600 local contribution from automated red-light-enforcement proceeds. The city says the project will support 28 quick-build demonstration areas near schools, parks and neighborhood centers, selected in part because of their proximity to Orlando’s High Injury Network. FORWARD Orlando project page

The locations include Jones High School, OCPS ACE, the J.B. Callahan Neighborhood Center, Washington Shores Elementary School and the James R. Smith Neighborhood Center, among others. The city lists potential treatments such as curb extensions, median or refuge islands, daylighting at intersections, chicanes and measures designed to slow turning vehicles. FORWARD Orlando project page

Being listed as a demonstration area does not mean the improvement is already in place. The city says the project is designed to test quick-build safety measures and use the results to inform a five-year update of its Vision Zero Action Plan and a new pedestrian facilities plan. The current project timeline shows a planned closeout in September 2027. FORWARD Orlando project page

Not every walking problem belongs to the City of Orlando. Residents who find a cracked, uneven or damaged sidewalk in unincorporated Orange County can report it through the Orange County 311 mobile app, by dialing 311 or by calling 407-836-3111. The county says its Public Works Roads and Drainage division maintains more than 2,700 miles of sidewalk in unincorporated areas. Orange County sidewalk maintenance guidance

Orange County says it considers pedestrian traffic, school zones, resident reports and other factors when scheduling sidewalk repairs. County crews may grind uneven pavement, take temporary steps to reduce an immediate hazard or replace a damaged panel, depending on the condition of the site. The county completed 1,072 sidewalk repairs last year, according to its Sept. 17 update. Orange County sidewalk maintenance guidance

When it is unclear whether the city, Orange County, the state or another agency maintains a location, ask before assuming who is responsible. Keep the report number, take note of the date and save any response. Filing a report starts an evaluation; it does not guarantee a particular repair or a construction date.

Residents can also ask practical follow-up questions at the Oct. 7 meeting: Is the location on the city’s High Injury Network? Is it included in a planned project? What factors determine whether a site receives a crosswalk, lighting, curb extension, speed-management measure or sidewalk repair? And when will the city release the results of completed quick-build projects?

The value of the open house will depend on more than attendance. Orlando should show residents how reports are evaluated, which locations are selected, what improvements are installed and whether those changes reduce dangerous conditions for people walking, using wheelchairs, riding bicycles or waiting for a bus. Residents can come prepared to ask the questions that will produce answers to those questions.