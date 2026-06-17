Gov. Newsom Signs Election Security Bill; Asm. Bryan Praises Move

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Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire

By Bo Tefu, California Black Media

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation on May 29 aimed at strengthening protections for California elections, arguing that the measure is necessary to guard against voter intimidation, election interference and unauthorized access to voting systems.

The new law, Senate Bill (SB) 73, authored by state Sens. Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) and Tom Umberg (D-Santa Ana), expands existing safeguards for election workers, ballots, voter rolls and election infrastructure. The legislation comes amid ongoing national debates over election administration and voting security.

“California will not allow our elections to be commandeered by political intimidation, abuse of power, or chaotic interference from extremists chasing conspiracy theories. This law protects voters, election workers, and the integrity of the democratic process from election-deniers who want to undermine democracy,” Newsom said.

Under SB 73, unauthorized access to voter rolls, voter lists and certified voting technology by law enforcement agencies — including federal authorities — is prohibited unless authorized by a court order or tied to a specific investigation under California election law. The measure also restricts peace officers from interfering with election administration, except during public safety emergencies, and requires the California Department of Justice to issue guidance to county election officials on responding to law enforcement requests regarding ballot-processing locations.

Assemblymember Isaac Bryan (D-Ladera Heights), vice chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC), praised Newsom for signing into law legislation that protects state elections, ballots, and election workers from political and federal interference.

“We have seen Republicans steal ballots and intimidate voters. Here in California, we believe in the power of the people, and voter suppression efforts will not work here. We will fight to protect Democracy at all costs,” Bryan told California Black Media (CBM).

The law further increases penalties for the unlawful removal or seizure of voted ballots. Individuals who knowingly take voted ballots from election officials can face fines, imprisonment, or both.

“Senate Bill 73 is a direct response to efforts by officials in the Trump Administration and local elected leaders to undermine our democracy piece by piece,” Cervantes said. “The enactment of SB 73 protects Californians’ sacred right to vote free from fear of intimidation or interference, and safeguards the essential integrity of elections in California.”

Supporters, including the League of Women Voters of California, praised the measure as a safeguard against federal interference in election administration.

“This landmark law erects essential barriers against unauthorized federal access to voting systems, voter rolls, and polling places – protections that are more vital now than ever,” said Dora Rose, deputy director of the organization.

The legislation builds on a series of election-related measures California has enacted since 2019, including universal vote-by-mail, expanded protections against voter intimidation, and cybersecurity investments designed to protect election infrastructure.

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