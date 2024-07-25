Guest Commentary: Yes, Black women!

I was almost in tears. If you know anything about me, I love my family, everybody’s family — no matter how dysfunctional! You should see how happy I get when folks invite me to their family reunions because I love getting together with my people and my family doesn’t have reunions as frequently as they did back in the day.

“My Truth” By Cheryl Smith​

Publisher of I Messenger Media​

Texas Metro News

So I was on the phone watching history, Black history, American history, and Herstory; as thousands of mostly Black women gathered on social media to support presidential candidate Kamala Harris, last Sunday. It felt so good to hear Black women uplifting other Black women. They came from all walks of life, all ages, all sizes, and all colors.

We know men were on the call and even our Latina sisters joined us pledging their support. We need it all so that Americans can do the right thing. Now this call was billed as off the record and I respect that so I won’t say anything about what was said; however, I can let you know that in just under three hours $1.5 million was raised.

We raised a significant amount of money in a short amount of time and we gave a lot of love to one another, so it warmed my heart. And I just tell you it’s just the beginning, it’s not gonna end. When organizers said it was 40,000 on the call, I was like “baby, folks were using all kinds of ways when ZOOM maxed out. They tried Stream Yard, using their phones to make conference calls, and also logging on to Facebook live.”

I was even trying to use Fanbase because I knew Isaac Hayes Jr. is trying to do his thing with that platform and we should support him. Moving ahead, we are going to be talking about the power of our vote. No excuses or apologies. It’s time for us to, like the late great comedian David A. Arnold said, get our stuff together.

The call was such a wonderful experience and I want to see more like it. At press time, we saw Black men, Latinas for Harris, White Women, Asian American Women, and others weighing in with support. The reason we at I Messenger Media, started Superb Women was because I knew that Vice President Kamala Harris was going to have a tough time as vice president and I said we needed to support her and all Black Women.

I believe we need to support that woman who lives across the street, across the hall, down the street, or in the cubicle next to ours. We need to support Sha Carri Richardson when she is running for freedom. We need to support Cynt Marshall when she is leading an organization to free their minds and be of better service to all. I could go on. I’m just saying that we need to be more supportive of women and it begins with the woman in the mirror.

PERIOD. I salute the sisters who have been meeting for years for a time such as this.

I need them and others to keep on doing work and I’m going to keep spreading the word and telling people what they need to do to give money; to keep hope alive, and to keep this moment a real movement. We need everyone to join together and keep on rolling, keep on moving, and keep on voting. To donate, log on to www.WinWithBlackWomen.org.

Cheryl Smith is the owner, Publisher and Editor of I Messenger Media LLC the umbrella for Texas Metro News, Garland Journal, and I Messenger digital magazine. Email her at www.penonfire2@gmail.com