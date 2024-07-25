Three-Day Program Promises Only Good News!

One of the largest organizers of global conventions to draw thousands to Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla.— In a world where bad news endlessly streams on social media, TV and radio, a three-day live event open to the public will deliver only good news! One of the largest convention organizations in the world returns to Silver Spurs Arenain Kissimmee with a much-anticipated motivational program to comfort and encourage the public.

Jehovah’s Witnesses will present their 2024 “Declare the Good News!” convention series beginning the weekend of August 2. The free event is expected to draw more than 40,000 attendees to the city over the course of five weekends – fueling the city’s economy with local spending at stores, hotelsand restaurants. Last year, nearly 13 million people attended more than 6,000 three-day conventions worldwide.

“We were very happy toonce againwork with Kissimmee officials in preparation for our upcoming series of conventions,” said Keith Barros, local spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “These events are a highlight of the year for many thousands who appreciate the positive and practical aspects of the program, as well as the encouragement. Therefore, we’re overjoyed at being able to enjoy the program in this hospitable and welcoming city.”

Kissimmee resident,Jason Victorino, is excited to attend this year’s convention. “It’s an occasion that brings friends and family together and allows us to be part of something that brings real hope and joy—two things sorely lacking in today’s world,” he said.

The “Declare the Good News!” convention will present Bible-based videos, discourses and interviews on topics such as:

Why Jesus’ message is described in the Gospels as “everlasting good news.”

How the Bible’s message of hope can help us combat negativity in our lives.

How can someone not fear bad news?

Saturday spotlights a baptism of candidates from surrounding communities, while a two-partvideo feature is sure to captivate audiences on Friday and Saturday mornings. Prior to each convention, local congregations will engage in a campaign to invite community members to this free event.

To learn more about this free convention and to find a location near you, please visit jw.org > About Us > Conventions.