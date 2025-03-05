Houston Congressman Sylvester Turner’s Death Shocks Many

By Lauren Victoria Burke

Independent Investigative Journalist Houston Mayor John Whitmire announced that Sylvester, the former mayor and current Houston congressman, died—to the shock of many—at the beginning of a city council meeting this morning. The announcement was heard this morning at their caucus meeting.

Sylvester Turner served as the 62nd mayor of Houston from 2016 to 2024.

Senior staff on Capitol Hill informed Black Press USA that Congressman Turner became ill shortly after President Trump’s address last night.

Today, the Congressional Black Caucus has their weekly Wednesday meeting, where they will grapple with their colleague’s death and the news of the possible censure by House Republicans of another Texas congressman, Rep. Al Green.

Turner, one of nine children, was born and raised in Houston. He graduated from Harvard Law School with a Juris Doctor degree. After law school, Turner returned to Houston and established himself not only as a lawyer but also as a hardworking community leader. In 1983, Turner co-founded the Barnes & Turner firm, which focused on public service.

Turner was elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 1988. He served for over 25 years and was an influential leader in the legislature. Turner focused on working-class issues of the era: education, health care, and issues facing the local economy in Houston.

Twitter @LVBurke