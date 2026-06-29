IN MEMORIAM: Minister Louis Farrakhan’s Wife, Khadijah Farrakhan, Dies

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Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire

Mother Khadijah Farrakhan, the wife she of Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan, has died, the Nation of Islam announced Saturday, June 27. She was 90.

Khadijah and her husband lived in Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood, less than mile from Operation Rainbow PUSH’s national headquarters founded by the late Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr. Together, Khadijah and her husband for decades led the Nation of Islam at the Mosque Maryam in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.

In a statement, the Nation of Islam said, “The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan with deep sadness yet with profound gratitude to Allah informs you that his beloved wife of 72 years, the First Lady of the Nation of Islam, Mother Khadijah has returned to Allah (may Allah be pleased).

“We thank Allah for the precious life of a loving wife, mother, a faithful devoted follower of The Honorable Elijah Muhammad. Mother Khadijah will forever be cherished and remembered. May Allah give His unequaled comfort to the family as we mourn this tremendous loss and lift the family in our prayers and thoughts.

“Allah, there is no God but He, He gives life and to Him is our eventual return.Funeral (Janazah) services will be sent as soon as it’s available.”

Khadijah was born in 1935. She and Louis Khadijah Farrakhan married in 1953. They have 9 children. Their eldest son, Louis Farrakhan Jr., died at 60 in 2018. Another son, Joshua Farrakhan, died in 2023. He was 64.

Khadijah converted to Islam in 1955. As Farrakhan rose to become the leader of the Nation of Islam, Khadijah was by his side, serving as a stabilizing force for their family.

According to The Grio, at the 1997 Million Woman March in Philadelphia, Khadijah took the stage after her husband organized the 1995 Million Man March in Washington D.C.

“A nation can rise no higher than its women,” Khadijah said. “We focus on women but cannot lose sight that we must rise as a family — men, women and children.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Based on reporting by Chicago Crusader.

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