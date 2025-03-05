Joint Center’s 2024 Annual Report Details Major Policy Achievements and Diversity Gaps

By Stacy M. Brown

BlackPressUSA.com Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

The Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies has released its 32-page Annual Report, outlining significant policy advancements in economic justice, government diversity, technology, and workforce development. The report presents data-driven research and policy recommendations aimed at addressing long-standing disparities affecting Black communities while confronting ongoing attacks on diversity and inclusion efforts. “In 2024, we made great strides in our major program areas,” the report authors determined, detailing key initiatives that have shaped economic policies, workforce equity, and representation in government.

The Joint Center co-authored a report with the Center for Economic and Policy Research examining Black Americans’ economic insecurity despite record-low unemployment rates, record-low poverty rates, and record-high income levels. The organization also discussed tax reform, Black business development, and economic mobility at the White House and Congressional Black Caucus. A primary focus remained on government diversity. The Hill Diversity Hiring Campaign brought together nearly 70 organizations for a multi-month effort to increase Black representation in top congressional staff roles. The Diversity on the Hill Microsite tracked hiring among members of the 119th Congress, exposing gaps in racial representation. The Digging Deeper: 2024 Senate Democratic Caucus Diversity Numbers report ranked offices based on demographic diversity. According to the data, the three most racially diverse Senate personal offices were held by Sen. Brian Schatz (77% diverse staff), Sen. Mazie Hirono (73%), and Sen. Laphonza Butler (70%).

The Joint Center also challenged efforts to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, particularly in Congress. The organization issued a public statement and an op-ed in The Hill opposing the closure of the U.S. House Office of Diversity and Inclusion, arguing that shutting down the office would deepen racial disparities in hiring practices. The Congressional Black, Hispanic, and Asian Pacific American caucuses later cited the Joint Center’s research in their letter advocating for the office’s reinstatement. Technology policy remained a major focus, with the organization advocating for the continued funding of the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides broadband access to underserved Black communities. The Joint Center also raised concerns about the growing threat of AI-driven misinformation targeting Black voters, contributing research to the Black Women’s Roundtable report. Additionally, the organization examined The Implications of Section 230 for Black Communities, assessing how digital policy decisions shape economic opportunities and online protections for Black Americans.

Workforce development was another key area, with research and policy recommendations designed to improve job quality and economic security for Black workers. The Good Jobs Principles Found in State Sector Law/Program analysis provided insight into workforce policies in states such as California, Colorado, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Joint Center also led discussions on federal workforce training programs and called for the reauthorization of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act to ensure stronger oversight and greater accountability for Black workers. The report further examined the experiences of young Black professionals through Improving Policy Narratives for Young Black Workers. This research initiative identified 13 key messaging principles to reshape public discussions around employment and economic opportunity. The findings, developed from task force insights, focus groups, and media analysis, were shared in a webinar featuring labor leaders, journalists, and policymakers. Board Chair Paul N.D. Thornell acknowledged the political and legal challenges facing diversity efforts but made it clear that the Joint Center would not back down.