Juneteenth 2026 events  – St. Louis American

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Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire

By St. Louis American Staff

Juneteenth celebrations across St. Louis and the Metro East will offer a variety of opportunities to commemorate the holiday through history, music, community service, education and entertainment. From festivals and parades to concerts, museum programs and community gatherings, organizations throughout the region are planning events to honor freedom and reflect on the significance of June 19. Here is a guide to some of the activities scheduled for Juneteenth 2026.

Thursday, June 18

3 p.m. — JuneteenthSTL Meet and Greet, Firehouse 282 Restaurant and Bar, 1315 Vandeventer Ave.

5 p.m. — Missouri Historical Society’s African American History Programs, Thursday Nights at the Museum presents “Joyful Juneteenth: An Evening of Performances,” Missouri History Museum, Lindell Boulevard and DeBaliviere Avenue in Forest Park. For more information, visit www.mohistory.org.

7 p.m. — The Gateway Festival Orchestra presents “A Juneteenth Orchestral Event,” conducted by TJ Abernathy and featuring baritone Vince Wallace, Ritenour High School Auditorium, 9100 St. Charles Rock Road. For more information, visit www.gatewayfestivalorchestra.org or call 314-741-5948.

Friday, June 19 (Juneteenth)

9 a.m.-4 p.m. — “Rest Reimagined — A Juneteenth Celebration,” presented by Frizzy By Nature, honoring Juneteenth and the power of rest, reflection and release, Saint Louis Art Museum. For more information, visit www.slam.org.

10 a.m. — Summer Family Fun Series: Celebrating Juneteenth, Missouri History Museum, Lindell Boulevard and DeBaliviere Avenue in Forest Park. For more information, visit www.mohistory.org.

11 a.m. — Freedom in Equity Festival, presented by Juneteenth Freedom Day-East St. Louis, Jones Park, 2900 Argonne Drive, Washington Park, Illinois.

11 a.m. — Juneteenth at The Garden, featuring St. Louis Black Authors, Story Time, Spoken Word and a book giveaway. A screening of “Annie Malone Turnbo: The Untold Story” follows at 1 p.m., Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd. For more information, visit www.mobot.org.

11:30 a.m. — Griot Museum’s Juneteenth Festival, Griot Museum of Black History, 2505 St. Louis Ave.

Noon — House of Soul’s 7th Annual Juneteenth Festival Block Party, House of Soul, 1204 Washington Ave. For more information, visit www.houseofsoulstl.com.

Noon — JuneteenthSTL Festival Parade & Cultural Celebration, presented by the city of Dellwood, featuring national and regional performers, including Southern soul artist Pokey Bear and hip-hop artist Lil Scrappy, Dellwood Recreation Center, 10266 W. Florissant Ave.

Noon — Illinois Black Woodstock Festival’s Juneteenth Edition, featuring DJs, food vendors, Black-owned business showcases and family activities, 8206 State St., East St. Louis, Illinois.

7:30 p.m. — “Soul of a People: A Juneteenth Celebration of Black Music,” featuring LaKisha Jones (“American Idol”) and Ryan Shaw (“America’s Got Talent”) with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and IN UNISON Chorus, Powell Symphony Hall. For more information, visit www.slso.org.

8 p.m. — The Juneteenth Joint with Frankie DoWop, The Key, 3225 Olive St. For more information, visit www.thekeystl.com.

Saturday, June 20

1 p.m.— Juneteenth Holiday Inc. Parade & Celebration, Beckett Park, 1201 N. Taylor Ave. Described as St. Louis’ oldest annual Juneteenth parade. Includes live performances, African dancers and drummers, raffles, board games, food and other activities.

1 p.m. — Fountain Park Juneteenth Community Celebration. The 2026 theme, “Resilient Roots: Honoring Freedom, Remembering Lives, Strengthening Community,” recognizes the community’s resilience and recovery following the May 16 tornado. Fountain Park, 4861 Fountain Ave.

Monday, June 22

6:30 p.m. — Meaningful Conversations St. Louis presents “From Tolerance to True Unity,” University City Public Library, 6701 Delmar Blvd.

Saturday, June 27

1 p.m. — Black Wall Street 314 Festival, Wellston Loop. For more information, visit www.blackwallstreet314.com.

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