Known MPLS Youth Choir Salutes Black Men With New Father’s Day Single

Advertisement

Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS — The acclaimed youth choir Known MPLS is releasing a new single this Father’s Day weekend, offering a timely and heartfelt musical tribute to Black men and fathers. Under the direction of founder Courtland Pickens, the Twin Cities-based vocal ensemble has crafted a song specifically to uplift and celebrate the vital role Black men play in their families and communities.

The release arrives at a significant cultural moment, providing a positive and affirming narrative through the powerful voices of young people. By dedicating a song to Black fatherhood, Known MPLS contributes to a broader movement of celebrating Black male identity and challenging one-dimensional stereotypes. The single serves as both an anthem for Father’s Day and a testament to the choir’s mission of using art to inspire and reflect the richness of the Black experience.

This new single is a preview of more to come from the rapidly rising choir. The group is also preparing for the release of a five-song EP, which will further showcase their diverse talents and inspirational message. Their growing prominence has been recognized on a national scale, leading to a major upcoming performance opportunity. On June 28, Known MPLS is scheduled to make guest appearances and share the stage with Grammy-winning artists Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson, marking a significant milestone for the young performers.

Since its founding by Pickens, a respected musician and community leader, Known MPLS has become a beacon of artistic excellence and youth empowerment in Minneapolis. The choir continues to gain acclaim for its sophisticated harmonies and its commitment to creating music that resonates with deep cultural purpose. This story was originally reported by the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder.

Based on reporting by Minnesota Spokesman Reporter.

Source

Go to Source