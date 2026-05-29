Leadership Matters: Congressman Troy Carter & Microsoft’s Fred Humphries | Two Exclusive Interviews

In this special episode of Leadership Matters, host Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. presents two powerful, in-depth interviews with leaders making an impact across public service and the technology sector: Congressman Troy Carter and Fred Humphries, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft.
🔹 Segment 1: Congressman Troy Carter
Dr. Chavis sits down with Congressman Carter to discuss leadership in Congress, advancing economic opportunity, and addressing key issues affecting communities nationwide. Carter shares insights on public service, advocacy, and creating meaningful change through policy and civic engagement.
🔹 Segment 2: Fred Humphries, Microsoft
In a separate conversation, Fred Humphries provides a global business perspective on leadership within the technology industry. He discusses innovation, digital equity, and Microsoft’s role in expanding access to technology, workforce development, and economic inclusion in underserved communities.
Together, these two conversations explore:
Leadership across government and the technology sector
Expanding economic opportunity and digital inclusion
The role of innovation in shaping the future
Building pathways for workforce development and growth
Strengthening communities through collaboration and purpose-driven leadership
Leadership Matters is a dynamic video series that highlights visionary leaders working to create a more just, equitable, and prosperous future.
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Author: BlackPressUSA