Los Angeles’s Historic Black Community Devastated by Eaton Canyon Fires

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

As flames tore through the picturesque foothills of Altadena and Pasadena on January 7, 2025, the Eaton Canyon fires left a historic Black community—rooted in the Civil Rights Movement—nearly wiped out. Among the hardest-hit areas in Los Angeles County, Altadena has seen its many Black-owned homes, churches, businesses, and landmarks reduced to ashes.

The unincorporated community in the San Gabriel Valley, home to 42,000 residents, has long stood as a beacon of Black homeownership and middle-class stability. With 18% of its population identifying as Black, Altadena also hosts a diverse community that includes Latino and Asian American residents. Tragically, the Eaton Fire alone destroyed over 1,000 structures, killed at least five residents in Altadena and displaced thousands.

“Obviously, it’s been a tough couple of days, but our family is making it through,” said Danny Bakewell Jr., president of the Bakewell Company which owns the Los Angeles Sentinel. “Both my girlfriend and my son lost their homes and the devastation is unreal for so many families – a lot of Black folks.”

Jamal-Dominique Hopkins, a native of Altadena, lost his beloved childhood home on Loma Alta Drive to the blaze. His mother, Ruthie Hopkins, 81, and his son, Joshua, narrowly escaped thanks to the swift actions of Hopkins’ older brother, who evacuated them to safety.

Hopkins described the devastation in a GoFundMe post, writing, “This isn’t just a loss for our family; it’s a loss for a community that has thrived despite challenges.”

Ruthie Hopkins, the former editor and co-owner of The Pasadena Journal, a Black-owned newspaper, has been a cornerstone of the community for decades. The newspaper is part of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), which represents the Black Press of America and is celebrating its 198th anniversary in March.

The fire also destroyed the family’s SUV, which was vital for Ruthie’s medical appointments. Now, she and Joshua are left with only the clothes they wore when escaping.

A Legacy Reduced to Ashes

Altadena’s Black community flourished during the Civil Rights Movement, growing from 4% of the population in 1960 to 27% by 1970, following the passage of the Fair Housing Act in 1968. It became a haven for Black families seeking to escape discrimination elsewhere, offering homeownership opportunities unavailable in most parts of the country.

Before the fire, Altadena boasted a Black homeownership rate of 81.5%, nearly double the national average for African Americans. Families like Kenneth Snowden’s embodied this legacy. Snowden’s family purchased their first Altadena home in 1962, and nearly 20 years ago, Snowden bought his own home in the area. Both properties were destroyed in the fire.

“Your $40 million home is no different than my $2 million home,” Snowden told reporters. “Give us the ability to rebuild, restart our lives. If you can spend billions of dollars fighting a war, you can spend a billion dollars to help us get back where we were at.”

Shawn Brown, founder of Pasadena Rosebud Academy, lost her home and the public charter school she built to serve the community’s children. Brown is working to raise funds to rebuild the school while seeking temporary locations in local churches—though some churches, like Altadena Baptist Church, have also burned.

Only the bell tower remains at Altadena Baptist. The Rev. George Van Alstine is helping church members navigate the challenges of insurance claims and federal aid. He fears the destruction will lead to gentrification, pushing out long-standing Black residents.

“We’re seeing families who may have to leave because rebuilding here will be too expensive,” he said.

Brown urged her fellow Black homeowners to hold onto their properties despite developers’ offers. “Stand strong, rebuild, and continue the generational progress of African Americans,” she said.

Widespread Loss and Displacement

The destruction in Altadena mirrors the broader devastation caused by the wildfires sweeping Los Angeles County. Across the region, more than 12,300 structures have been destroyed, and at least 24 lives have been lost. Economic losses are estimated between $250 billion and $275 billion, making this disaster one of the costliest in U.S. history.

Much of the media coverage has focused on celebrity mansions and wealthy neighborhoods, but Altadena’s plight highlights the profound impact on middle-class communities of color. Residents returned to find homes passed down through generations reduced to rubble.

Even the Mountain View Cemetery, where pioneering Black science fiction novelist Octavia E. Butler is buried, caught fire. Butler’s novel Parable of the Sower chillingly predicted wildfires caused by climate change, starting on February 1, 2025. Her legacy and connection to the community remain a stark reminder of the fragility of Altadena’s history.

Mobilizing Support

The community and its allies have rallied to provide relief in response to the devastation. James Bryant, a partner at the Cochran Firm, organized a GoFundMe campaign with support from Ivie McNeil Wyatt Purcell and Diggs, the Prince Hall Masons, and community advocate Jasmyne Cannick. The campaign has raised nearly $100,000 to assist Black residents of Pasadena and Altadena.

“The loss of a home is about more than property. It’s the loss of memories, mementos, and generational pride,” Bryant said.

Another GoFundMe campaign created by Hopkins aims to help his mother and son rebuild their lives, covering temporary housing, medical supplies, clothing, and other necessities.

The Spill App has also compiled a comprehensive list of African American families and individuals affected by the fires, helping coordinate donations and relief efforts.

NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. has maintained close contact with NNPA-member newspapers and media companies in Southern California, including David Miller of Our Weekly, Kenneth Miller of Inglewood Today and Pluria Marshall of the Los Angeles Wave. Both Miller and Marshall confirmed their staff are safe but noted the community’s urgent need for support.

A Historic Challenge

The road to recovery remains daunting as the Eaton Fire continues to burn, with containment still at 0%. Fierce Santa Ana winds and dry conditions threaten to worsen the situation, while evacuation orders remain in effect for over 105,000 residents.

“This fire has changed our lives forever,” Hopkins wrote. “Your support means the world to us as we work to restore some sense of normalcy after this unimaginable loss.”

Chavis added, “The NNPA stands is solidarity with our member publishers in Los Angeles County and beyond. The devastating wildfires must be met with resolve, compassion, and resiliency.”

Donations to Hopkins’ campaign can be made via GoFundMe. Supplies, including clothing, toiletries, and blankets, can be dropped off at Prince Hall, 9027 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA.