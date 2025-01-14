Trump Abandons Promises, Dupes Base With Talk of Invading Allies

Donald Trump promised numerous times during his campaign to end the war in Ukraine “within 24 hours of being re-elected.” It’s been two months now, but the war goes on. Did he lie, knowing he couldn’t stop the war? Or did he simply overinflate his importance?

It’s true that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Trump’s win and applauded what he called Trump’s commitment to achieving “peace through strength.” But with Biden on the way out, and Ukraine still dependent on U.S. financial support, small wonder Zelenskyy wants to curry favor with the president-elect.

Putin, on the other hand, is an entirely different story. He clearly doesn’t like Donald Trump– and doesn’t respect him. In point of fact, after Trump’s election victory, Russia announced his win on government-owned television by showing naked photos of Melania Trump on the news. A clear slap in the face.

Trump touts himself as the great negotiator. If he was as he claims, he would be able to make deals based on the power of his intellect and ability to persuade. Instead, he has to use bullying tactics. Panama, Greenland, Denmark, Mexico and Canada have all borne the brunt of Trump’s implied threats of military action. Not surprisingly, though, he hasn’t had the gumption to threaten either Russian President Vladimir Putin or Chinese President Xi Jinping. Classic bully behavior.

Let’s be clear. None of this relates in any way to the promises Trump made to his supporters during his campaign for the presidency. He was elected because he promised his base that if they voted him into office, their rents would decrease, home prices would go down, grocery prices would drop, and the price of gas would start its decline to below $2 per gallon. But he’s not working on the price of eggs, because he’s too busy golfing and focusing on things no voters asked him to do.

It may be worthwhile to question what NATO is supposed to do if the U.S. takes a page from the Russia aggression playbook and suddenly begins invading other NATO countries?

Turning on your friends is pretty despicable, but it is, after all, classic Trump. He turned on his MAGA base– did he not?– when he said he’s always been in favor of H1B visas. According to Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy– the other two members of the new MAGA “trinity,” HIB visas are needed because Trump supporters are too dumb and too steeped in mediocrity to meet the nation’s needs.

It’s hard to believe that out of the 70-plus million people who voted for Trump, MAGA can’t muster up any qualified engineers. Kind of puts the objection to “DEI” into better perspective.

Trump has never corrected either Musk or Ramaswamy– suggesting he agrees with his cohorts– and right wing media has failed to press him on why he apparently doesn’t think that Musk and Ramaswamy should apologize.

If his base can’t see that all of Trump’s talk about invading our allies is designed solely to keep their minds off of his alrdeady failed pre-election promises, then maybe Musk and Ramaswamy were right in their assessments after all.