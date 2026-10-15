Make It Shitty, Vengeful, Inept and Untrue

The devastation goes on apace at the teeny toxic hands of the clowns and hacks in power (maybe not much longer?). Topping the abuses: An assault by Homeland Security (sic) thugs on the home of a duly elected (albeit female, brown, Muslim) member of Congress for imaginary crimes as a child. Also: racist rallies, fake rumors, defying of court orders, calamitous fails on all sides. Their witless leader: “If Republicans get in power, you’re going to (have) a depression. These people are incompetent.”

In 2022, Cory Doctorow helpfully wrote Enshittification: Why Everything Suddenly Got Worse and What To Do About It. At the time, it was an analysis of how the Internet went wrong, a sort of “Big Tech disassembly manual” aimed at curbing powerful people from making transactional, short-term, self-serving policy choices ultimately bad for everyone but themselves. Alas, since the return of Trump 2, many argue the same dismal process of enshittification has oozed and expanded outwards to become “the organizing principle of US statecraft” itself, rendering pretty much everything in the public sphere….shitty.

Trump and his cabal of low-lifes daily ensure we get ample evidence of that dark reality. Their latest target: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), the first Somali-American lawmaker, one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, the most visible refugee in American politics and Trump’s worst nightmare who has long endured the most venomous of his abuses, which is going some. After four childhood years spent in a Kenya refugee camp, she came to the U.S. at 12, was reportedly 17 when her late father filed their immigration paperwork, was sworn into Congress at 36, and will now likely see easy re-election in the mid-terms.

For those crimes, she’s been relentlessly bullied, threatened and assailed by a racist buffoon who has sneered she’s “garbage,” “totally crooked” and a “terrible person” who married her brother, came from “a non-country – all they have is crime and squalor,” and should be sent back there, a notion his audience of bigots and cretins embraced this weekend at another Nazi rally where they mindlessly screamed, “Deport!” This, after Trump intoned “they are looking at her very carefully” after a judge signed a piece of paper allowing DHS goons to raid her home in the dubious name of unclear charges of vague unproven offenses.

The raid, which defies longtime DOJ policy banning major actions just before an election – “Another hard norm out the window” – was foreshadowed by racist story creator J.D. burbling it “seems like something’s fishy there“ as he and Goebbels worked to decide, “How do you go after her (to) get some justice for the American people?” What a crock. A steely Omar responded to their clumsy “fascism in the extreme” by calling it “just the latest escalation” in ten years of Trump’s “baseless lies and smear campaigns.” “I will not be silenced,” she concluded, which reportedly “translates from Congressional-speak as ‘Fuck You.'”

Trump, meanwhile, lumbers on, learning nothing. At a rally in Ohio that drew a paltry few thousand – with empty seats hidden by tarps and flags – he fittingly marked Columbus Day with more racist crap. He celebrated Haitians losing their legal status, insisted “I was right” about Springfield residents eating pets, called Somalis in Minnesota “low-IQ people,” attacked Omar, from “the worst country,” for claiming constitutional rights. (More “Deport!” chants. Jesus.) He also admired Jon Husted’s ass – “I don’t do this with men very often” – and urged on fans beating up a protester he called “fat,” “paid,” and “scum.” (Pot/kettle.)

And he still keeps losing in court. Hungry to turn a public, affordable D.C. golf course where he dumped East Wing debris into a private fat cat resort, he tried to pull a fast one – filing a Friday 5 p.m. request, then razing 430 trees the next morning – on a judge who furiously blasted the “inexcusable,” “preposterous” action, ripped him a new one – “In what universe did anyone in your office think this was acceptable?” – slapped him with a restraining order, and warned if they violated the order “by two seconds” they’d face contempt charges. “We did our best,” whined regime lawyers. “No,” she snapped. “You did your absolute worst.”

So it goes. Another judge again blocked – past Election Day – the ludicrous, $20-million, taxpayer-funded, “educational and unapologetically patriotic” propaganda ads she banned once; in another end run, regime weasels moved them to YouTube. One ad portrays the desperate fragile snowflake as a lion who has to “show the jackals who he is.” Another declares, “God made Trump…somebody with arms strong enough to wrestle the deep state and yet gentle enough to deliver his own grandchild…who goes into the den of vipers, cares for the flock (and) won’t ever forsake them,” especially if they accept his $5,000 bribe.

Implausibly, his lackeys are just as lame and awful. Despite facing a scarcity of agents and funds, FBI head (sic) Kash Patel has been boasting of his supposed crackdown on violent crime, claiming the arrest of over 54,000 violent criminals, or 90% more than in the Biden era. Less than shockingly, his numbers turn out to be wildly inflated by including arrests by state and local police and other federal agencies where an FBI agent may have happened to be present. In fact, actual numbers show FBI arrests are down at least 15% from previous years, though at least they’re busy harassing Trump’s personal enemies.

There’s more macho bullshit from aspiring warrior Pete Kegsbreath, fresh from his Arsenal of Freedom Tour (really). Speaking at an annual Army meeting on a panel of warmongers eager to expand the use of unmanned drones to make death-dealing even easier, Pete was repeatedly interrupted by protesters calling him a “coward” and “Nazi.” “The world fucking hates you. You’re a fucking war criminal,” yelled one. “We’ll see you at the goddamn Hague.” Pete grew increasingly irritated; maybe he’d read reports that, despite their brave boat strikes, record supplies of cocaine still arrive here, “cheaper and purer than they’ve been in decades.”

Other MAGA flops abound. When James Talarico took two weeks off the campaign with the flu, conspiracy crackpots decided it was a cover for a mental health crisis. Spencer Platt’s crude take: “This isn’t a case of the ‘flu’, it’s ‘one flew over the cuckoo’s nest.” The claim fell apart so fast even right-wingers were embarrassed. “This is such shit work, bro,” wrote one, wondering if Talarico would sue. “I hope your lawyer’s working for free.” There’s also the fall of Kimberley ‘The best is yet to come!’ Guilfoyle, and Trump’s brazen distancing – “She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago” – despite damning partying video on Jan. 6.

And the rise of new Press Barbie Katie Zacharia, former Pizzagate and QAnon fan, whose debut – so bad “a Zacharia may replace a Scaramucci as a time measurement” – was summed up by The Atlantic : “Hi, I’m Your New Press Secretary, and It’s My First Time Reading Words Out Loud…I swear I have seen a sentence before, and I know where one stops and. Starts. And whether? To speak. With a rising inflection?” Now there are reports the self-described lawyer isn’t one; a complaint has been filed with the California Bar for “the Unauthorized Practice of Law,” and one account says she took the bar but failed it.

Fail fail fail: Thy name is MAGA. Perhaps we should be grateful; unimaginably, the current clusterfuck could be worse with competence. Take the Defending Main Street Super PAC, “the most effective independent expenditure organization for the GOP,” which just spent tens of thousands of dollars to run a million 30-second ads arguing, “Maine can’t afford Troy Jackson and all his taxes” in the wrong Portland – Oregon, not Maine, over 3,000 miles off-base. One Maine operative: “At least now Portland, Oregon, can enjoy some of the crap we’ve been seeing every day.” MAGA’s mantra: Make it shitty. Ours: Make it stop.

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