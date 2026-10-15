WHO urges faster action to end lead exposure which kills 3.5 million annually

The UN agency issued the call ahead of International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, which runs from 18-26 October.

Although exposure is entirely preventable, fewer than half of countries had confirmed legally binding controls on paint containing lead, according to the agency’s latest global assessment.

‘Stealing children’s potential’

The risks to children are particularly dangerous because their developing brains and nervous systems are highly vulnerable to the toxic effects of lead.

“Lead poisoning should not be stealing children’s potential in 2026,” said Bruce Gordon, interim director of WHO’s Department of Environment, Climate Change, One Health and Migration.

“We know where many exposures come from and we know how to prevent them. Countries now need to move upstream, removing lead from products and environments before it reaches a child’s bloodstream.”

Irreversible harm, lifelong consequences

Lead contamination can occur through paint, cookware, cosmetics, spices, informal recycling and industrial sources. There is no known safe level of contact, and even relatively low exposure can cause irreversible harm.

Lead poisoning affects multiple organs and contributes to health problems such as cardiovascular and kidney disease in adults and irreversible damage to the brain, health and development of children.

Lifelong consequences include learning difficulties, behavioural issues and poor health. As symptoms may not be immediately visible, many cases go unnoticed until significant damage has already occurred.

Action plan and guidance

WHO Member States have recognized lead exposure as a pressing public health concern and mandated the agency to develop a Global Action Plan on Lead Mitigation that will be presented to the World Health Assembly (N-dash) – WHO’s governing body (N-dash) – next year.

The agency will also launch the PREVENT Technical Package on Lead Poisoning Prevention in 2027, to provide countries with practical guidance to identify priority sources of exposure, determine which interventions can have the greatest impact, strengthen and enforce regulations and monitor progress.

Last year, WHO joined partners in the Lead Poisoning Prevention Initiative to build and improve laboratory capacity to test blood lead levels, thus enabling early detection of lead exposure.

Capacity building and technical support will be implemented in locations in Brazil, India, Nepal and in six countries in sub-Saharan Africa: Ethiopia, Ghana, Malawi, Rwanda, South Africa and Tanzania.