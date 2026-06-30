Media Monday 6/29

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Author: BlackPressUSA



This Media Monday @totallyrandie6381 highlights:

* The BET Awards @BETNetworks 2026 & 25 years of culture! Red Carpet host, Kendall Gayle Washington, has more interviews dropping!

* SCOTUS

– Big rulings on presidential power, Birthright

Citizenship & Digital Privacy.

* She asked AiSHA @TheOnyxImpact for receipts on: That viral Trump/Obama photo, and “Church & State” isn’t in the Constitution.

* Deadlines: Student loan updates hit July 1, 2026. NABJ26 @NABJOfficial early bird ends tomorrow!

And, In partnership with @DallasWeekly1 , she is taking us on a road trip to Dallas for the Grand Opening of @UniversalKidsResort! @UniversalKids

Follow @DallasWeekly1 and Stay Tuned!

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