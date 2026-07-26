WorldWildfires surge across Europe as Spain and France battle major blazes
World

Wildfires surge across Europe as Spain and France battle major blazes

By UN News Service
Written by 

Wildfires destroyed 2.2 million hectares of land in the WHO’s European Region in 2025 – up from 1.4 million hectares in 2022.

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In Spain and Portugal alone, the number of wildfires has more than doubled since last year.

Madrid declared a national emergency on Friday as wildfires near the capital forced 10,000 people to evacuate. The head of the regional government said these fires are the worst ever.

In southern France, about 63,000 people evacuated following multiple fires that have already destroyed about 80 homes, according to national authorities.

“Wildfires destroy homes and livelihoods, force evacuations, and place enormous pressure on emergency services and health systems,” the WHO wrote in a press release. “Tragically, they also claim lives.”

Fuelling the fires

Climate change is intensifying wildfires and increasing their frequency, WHO said.

This is because temperatures are rising along with drier conditions and increasing urbanization, which in turn extends the length of the wildfire season.

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Energy transition

Meanwhile, Simon Stiell, the UN’s top climate change official, said on Friday that the key to protecting people from escalating climate disasters – including wildfires – is to accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

“Action now is the basis of long-term peace and security around the world,” Mr. Stiell said.

Impacts beyond the flames

Smoke from wildfires can worsen heart and respiratory conditions, especially for older people, children, pregnant women and those with chronic diseases, WHO warned.

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Particulate matter from wildfire smoke contributes to conditions including lung diseases, liver diseases and eye infections, as well as cognitive impairment and memory loss, according to the WHO.

Wildfires can also disrupt access to healthcare and other public services and affect mental health.

© Adobe Stock/Bruno Smoke from a wildfire rises above a forest in Perpignan, France, in early July.

How to stay safe

The WHO advises people living in or travelling through areas experiencing wildfires to follow official advice, move away from active fires when it is safe, avoid unnecessary travel and wear a well-fitting protective mask if they must go outdoors.

Governments should provide timely weather alerts, clear health advice and accessible primary and emergency care, in addition to special assistance for those most at risk, WHO said.

“We’re working with countries to assess risks, plan for emergencies, develop guidance to protect people from smoke and extreme heat, and make health services and facilities more resilient,” WHO Europe wrote.

The WHO’s public health advice on wildfires can be found here.

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