Mental Wellness Deserves a Bigger Seat at the Healthcare Table

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Author: BlackPressUSA

By Dax Janel Valencia

Mental wellness must be a top healthcare priority, as there’s a deep interconnection between mental and physical health. Treat both well, and you’re more likely to enjoy total body wellness. You can also cut your chronic disease risk and overall healthcare costs while leading a better quality of life.

Highlighting the importance of mental health is the growing pervasiveness of disorders affecting it. As a study in PubMed Central notes, the global prevalence of disorders like anxiety, depression, and burnout is escalating, underscored by the estimated 800,000 deaths by suicide each year.

What Is Mental Wellness?

The term “mental wellness” refers to the active and continuous process of enhancing one’s emotional and psychological well-being. It doesn’t simply mean having no mental illness. Instead, it gears more toward:

Being resilient, the ability to withstand, “bounce back”, and recover from adversity, stress, and difficult situations

Finding purpose in life

Flourishing in daily circumstances and events

How Do You Improve Your Mental Wellness?

Since mental wellness should be one of your top healthcare priorities, you must understand that improving it requires a consistent practice of healthy daily habits.

The first step is to start each day with gratitude. Follow this up by putting more pep into your step, staying social, and seeking professional support if necessary.

Morning Ritual of Gratitude

Starting your mornings with gratitude can help with mental wellness because it can “rewire” the brain to block the evolutionary survival mechanism known as “negativity bias.” It can be something as simple as saying thank you aloud for waking up to another day.

If you begin your day thankful, you can shift your mindset to being more optimistic. You can then leverage this positivity to help regulate your nervous system.

Getting More Physical

Regular exercise can do wonders for your physical, mental, and even cognitive health. As the National Institute on Aging explains, the benefits of physical activity include:

Reducing feelings of anxiety and depression

Improving sleep

Benefiting overall emotional well-being

Enhancing or retaining cognitive function

Boosting physical function

Helping prevent falls

Reducing the risk of chronic health conditions, including dementia and depression

If possible, get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week. If you’re more agile, you can switch this up to 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity.

Staying Connected

Staying connected to your loved ones, friends, and community can serve as critical mental health support by providing a buffer against

Stress

Loneliness

Isolation

The stronger your social connections are, the more likely you are to safeguard yourself against mental illnesses like anxiety and depression.

Seeking Professional Support

Seeking professional support when needed can help enhance mental wellness because the treatments involved aim to provide expert, objective guidance to help navigate life’s challenges. They can equip you with the skills and mindset needed for resiliency, stress management, and emotional processing.

Individual counseling, group therapy, and skill-building are some examples of such treatments, as explained by this page about behavioral health services South Jersey patients can rely on.

Why Should Mental Wellness Be a Healthcare Priority?

The need for physical and mental health integration should be a top healthcare priority because both are critical to overall health and well-being. You can’t achieve optimal physical health if you neglect mental wellness, as the latter can trigger negative physiological responses.

Achieving Total Body Wellness

Many studies have shown the interconnection between psychological and physical health, which is why many healthcare experts are pushing for and championing advocacy for mental wellness.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for example, says mental and physical health share a close link, and that addressing the needs of both can improve overall health. It further notes that depression raises one’s risk for physical chronic conditions, such as:

Heart disease

Diabetes

Stroke

Lowering Chronic Disease Risk and Overall Healthcare Costs

Having optimal mental wellness can help reduce your chronic disease risk, as it mitigates physiological stress responses. Such reactions, particularly if ongoing and unaddressed, can place unnecessary toll on the body, making it more susceptible to diseases.

Some examples of stress-related responses include:

Elevation of cortisol (stress hormone) levels

Systemic inflammation

Overactivation of the sympathetic nervous system

All that shows how critical it is to take care of your mental wellness, which also comes with the extra benefit of helping curb your healthcare costs. If you don’t get ill frequently, you won’t have to deal with sky-high physician, medical, and hospitalization fees.

Leading a Better Quality of Life

People with optimal physical and mental wellness lead a better quality of life because they’re in overall good health. They often have:

Higher energy levels

Fewer, if any, chronic diseases

Better stress resilience

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Physical Health Problems Affect Mental Wellness?

Yes. Just like mental wellness has a direct impact on physical health, the opposite is also true. People with chronic illnesses face a higher risk of developing mental health conditions.

A study published in Frontiers, for instance, explains that cancer patients often have depression. It also notes that people with cancer-related chronic pain often have elevated levels of anxiety and stress.

What Are the Signs of Poor Mental Well-Being?

Persistent changes in behaviors, emotions, and even physical health can all indicate poor mental wellness. Typical red flags that you should be aware of include sleep disruptions and appetite changes. Experiencing lingering low energy and sudden, intense mood swings are other common symptoms.

Unexplained aches and pains, such as whole body soreness and stomach issues, can signal mental health conditions, too. The same goes for behavioral changes like withdrawal from family and friends and increased use of alcohol, nicotine, or drugs.

If you or someone you care about exhibits one or more of these mental health symptoms, it’s crucial to recognize and act upon them as soon as possible. Seeking immediate professional support can make a huge difference in these situations.

Prioritizing Mental Wellness: Key to Achieving Optimal Overall Health

Mental wellness is just as crucial as physical wellness, as these are two deeply interconnected pillars of health. Both should therefore be part of your top healthcare priorities since you won’t be able to achieve one without the other.

Read up on more informative health, wellness, and lifestyle guides for the Black community by exploring the rest of our news platform.

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