Momentum Builds for Shirley Chisholm Congressional Gold Medal Ahead of Centennial

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

As the 100th anniversary of Shirley Chisholm’s birth approaches on November 30, a growing effort to honor her legacy is taking shape. Chisholm, the first African American woman elected to Congress in 1968 and a trailblazer for equality and justice, remains a powerful symbol of courage and leadership. The Shirley Chisholm Congressional Gold Medal Act, spearheaded by Democratic Sen. Laphonza Butler, is moving closer to passage with bipartisan support.

Butler, the bill’s primary sponsor, has garnered backing from key lawmakers, including Democratic Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York. The legislation seeks to award Chisholm one of the nation’s highest civilian honors, cementing her place as one of the most transformative figures in American history.

Carlo Jerome Juntilla, Education and Labor Policy Advisor for Butler, acknowledged the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) for its critical role in advancing the bill.

The NNPA is the trade association of more than 200 African American-owned newspapers and media companies, which comprise the 197-year-old Black Press of America.

“Thanks to your efforts, we have secured the necessary number of co-sponsors to move the bill forward, and we are now in a strong position to pass it,” Juntilla wrote in an email to the NNPA. “With the late Shirley Chisholm’s 100th birthday approaching on November 30, we are looking for ways to collaborate further in order to elevate her legacy.”

Juntilla also emphasized the importance of continuing to amplify Chisholm’s story through additional collaborations, including op-eds and media campaigns. Juntilla even noted the value of highlighting Butler and Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), who is leading the effort in the House.

NNPA President & CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. and members of the NNPA’s main office had organized a meeting with Butler where they discussed the honor for Chisholm. “The legacy of the Honorable Shirley Chisholm lives radiantly today and for generations to come,” Chavis remarked. “The NNPA stands resolutely in support of the leadership of The Honorable Laphonsa Butler to bestow to Chisholm with the Congressional honors that she deserves.”

Bobby Henry, Chairman of the NNPA, also expressed the organization’s unwavering support for the bill and its significance.

“As Chairman of the NNPA, I am honored to stand in support of the Shirley Chisholm Congressional Gold Medal Act, a vital recognition of one of the most transformative figures in American history,” said Henry, who also publishes the Westside Gazette Newspaper in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. “Shirley Chisholm’s legacy as the first African American woman elected to Congress and a fearless advocate for equality and justice continues to inspire generations.

“We commend Senator Laphonza Butler and Representative Barbara Lee for championing this historic legislation and for their commitment to ensuring Chisholm’s contributions are celebrated and remembered. As we approach the centennial of her birth, the NNPA is proud to collaborate in elevating her enduring impact on our nation and the world.”

Chisholm’s groundbreaking career includes her historic 1972 presidential campaign, during which she became the first Black woman to seek the nomination of a major political party. Her slogan, “Unbought and Unbossed,” embodied her commitment to justice and refusal to conform to traditional political norms.

Butler, who made history herself as the first Black lesbian to serve in the U.S. Senate, has made the bill a top priority. With growing bipartisan support and co-sponsors from across the political spectrum, the legislation represents a unifying effort to honor Chisholm’s legacy.

“Shirley Chisholm’s legacy continues to inspire generations,” Henry said. “As we approach the centennial of her birth, we must ensure her enduring impact is celebrated, remembered, and elevated for the nation and the world to see.”