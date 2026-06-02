National Leaders in Miami for First Black-Jewish Alliance in More Than 25 Years

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Historic gathering launched emerging national alliance to combat antisemitism, racism, and division through renewed Black-Jewish solidarity

TV personality Van Jones and media executive and philanthropist Shari Redstone joined more than 100 leaders from across the United States in Miami this weekend for the National Convening on the Black-Jewish Alliance. It is the first national gathering of its kind in more than 25 years, aimed at renewing one of the most consequential partnerships in American history.

Hosted by the Exodus Leadership Forum and Redstone Family Foundation at EAST Hotel Miami, the convening brought together clergy, organizers, artists, philanthropists, educators, civic leaders and cultural figures. The goals were to strengthen relationships; confront rising antisemitism and racism; and help shape a shared national strategy for Black-Jewish partnership in the years ahead.

“It has been almost a quarter century since Black leaders, Jewish leaders and leaders who are both Black and Jewish pulled ourselves together like this,” said Van Jones. “With anti-Black and anti-Jewish backlash politics reaching a fever pitch, it’s time to renew this partnership.” Jones added, “When you combine the Jewish tradition of ‘repairing the world’ with the Black tradition of ‘justice for all,’ you get a double helix of hope for humanity.”

The gathering comes at a moment of deep polarization in the United States, with increasing concern over antisemitism, attacks on democratic institutions, racial injustice and growing social fragmentation.

Shari Redstone said, “This gathering reflects what we are seeing across the country – a real desire to rebuild trust, deepen relationships, and move from conversation to coordinated action. The Black-Jewish alliance is not a relic of history; it is a living partnership that is evolving in response to this moment.

What we are beginning in Miami is about fostering mutual understanding, strengthening partnerships and activating resources for our shared future – one rooted in trust, shared purpose, and the commitment to social justice.”

Programming included a Soulful Shabbat gathering, artistic performances and facilitated conversations around difficult “wedge issues.” Discussions focused on movement-building, narrative change and civic participation. Featured performers and artists included Erika Atkins, Daniel Bernard Roumain, Jon Adam Ross and Zhailon Levingston, alongside performances from participating college students.

Rev. Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. said, “We are living through a period of crisis. Rising antisemitism, rising racism and growing division in our nation. But history shows us that movements are born in moments like this. This convening is not simply about remembering past solidarity; it is about building a participatory national strategy that allows millions of people to join in the work of justice, repair and shared liberation.”

An outcome of the convening was the advancement of a draft National Strategy for Black and Jewish Partnership, a living framework organized around five pillars:

Promoting Awareness and Historical Understanding

Deepening Relationships and Building Trust

Shaping a Public Narrative around Black-Jewish Allyship

Coordinating Efforts Across the Field

Expanding Partnerships for Collective Advocacy and Action

Throughout the convening, attendees reflected on the historic partnership between Black and Jewish communities during the Civil Rights Movement. At the same time, they emphasized that the goal is not to recreate the past, but to build a broader, more durable future-facing alliance.

Organizers plan for the convening to become an annual gathering focused on strengthening Black-Jewish partnership and advancing collaborative action nationwide.

For more information about the emerging National Strategy for Black and Jewish Partnership and future initiatives, contact [email protected].

For information about EXODUS Over Dinner, visit http://exodusoverdinner.org/.

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Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire