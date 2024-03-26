New Florida law bans kids 13 and younger from social media

Florida’s recent legislation imposing restrictions on minors’ social media usage marks a significant development in online governance. The state’s new law, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, sets a stringent precedent by prohibiting social media access for children aged 13 and below, while mandating parental authorization for 14- and 15-year-olds. This new law, championed by Republican Speaker Paul Renner, will go into effect on January 1, 2025.

by Kevin Seraaj, OrlandoAdvocate.com

The bill was changed from its original form, after DeSantis vetoed it. The revised version, a result of negotiations between DeSantis and Renner, aimed to address concerns surrounding minors’ online activities without completely eroding parental consent. This compromise reflects a delicate balance between safeguarding minors and respecting parental rights. It remains to be seenhow parents will ultimately respond.

While Florida’s law is among the most stringent in the nation, the Sunshine state is not alone in trying to deal with social media addiction in children. Arkansas encountered legal obstacles when a law mandating parental consent for minors’ social media accounts was halted by a federal judge. The core argument supporting Florida’s legislation lies in curbing the detrimental effects of what has been described as social media addiction. According to supporters of the legislation it focuses on things like notification prompts and autoplay functions rather than the content itself.

As this legal landscape continues to evolve and shape itself, the implications of such regulations on minors’ digital engagement and parental oversight will likely remain the subject of ongoing intense debate and scrutiny.