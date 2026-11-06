Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – ProMark Commercial Finishes

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Pro-Mark Commercial Finishes, with its principal office or place of business at 4628 Tiffany Woods Cir, Oviedo, FL 32765 in Seminole County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Jason Bender, 4628 Tiffany Woods Cir, Oviedo, FL 32765, who, being an owner in the above fictitious name, certifies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.