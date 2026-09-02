Florida Proposes Dropping Four School Vaccine Requirements

Rulemaking could change protections against hepatitis B, chickenpox, Hib and pneumococcal disease

By Lee Dixon, The Orlando Advocate News Team

Florida is considering a major change to school and childcare immunization policy that would remove requirements involving four vaccines.

The proposed rule would affect vaccinations for hepatitis B, varicella—commonly known as chickenpox—Haemophilus influenzae type b and pneumococcal disease.

The proposal was published through Florida’s administrative-rule process on August 24. Supporting state records describe an update to immunization and documentation requirements for childcare and school entry.

The change is not yet final.

Parents should continue following the requirements currently provided by the Florida Department of Health unless the state formally adopts and implements a revised rule.

Current department information lists hepatitis B and varicella vaccinations among kindergarten-through-12th-grade requirements. Hib and pneumococcal conjugate vaccines are listed for childcare and preschool entry. Medical and religious exemptions are already available.

The proposal has opened a debate over parental authority, government requirements and protection from communicable disease.

Supporters of fewer mandates argue that families should have greater control over medical decisions. Public-health and pediatric specialists warn that lower vaccination rates can increase outbreaks and place infants, immunocompromised children and other vulnerable residents at greater risk.

The four diseases are not interchangeable.

Hepatitis B can cause chronic liver infection, cirrhosis and liver cancer. Varicella is often mild but can produce serious complications. Hib can cause meningitis and other invasive infections, particularly in young children. Pneumococcal bacteria can cause pneumonia, bloodstream infections and meningitis.

The state should explain the scientific basis for treating each vaccine differently from the remaining school requirements.

It should also publish:

The expected effect on disease transmission

The public-health organizations consulted

Outbreak-response plans

Rules for excluding unvaccinated students during outbreaks

Financial effects on county health departments and school districts

The start date if the proposal becomes final

Instructions for families whose children are already vaccinated

Orange County Public Schools and the local health department should prepare a plain-language notice distinguishing current requirements from proposed changes.

Families should not have to interpret administrative-rule documents to determine whether their children can attend school.