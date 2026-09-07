Storms Could Intensify Orange County’s West Nile Risk

Officials are urging residents to eliminate standing water and protect themselves from mosquito bites

By Tamara Drake, The Orlando Advocate News

Another stretch of heavy rain is arriving while Orange County remains under a mosquito-borne illness advisory prompted by evidence of West Nile virus activity.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County issued the advisory after several sentinel chickens tested positive for West Nile virus. The chickens are maintained as an early-warning system: their test results help health and mosquito-control officials identify virus activity before human illnesses become widespread.

Orange County Mosquito Control said it increased surveillance and treatment in response to the findings. Officials also cautioned that virus activity can continue during dry periods, while the July-through-September period generally presents the greatest seasonal concern. Orange County Government advisory

Sunday’s forecast adds urgency. Central Florida is expected to experience scattered to numerous afternoon and evening storms, with some locations receiving several inches of rain during the weekend. Water left in buckets, planters, tarps, clogged gutters and discarded containers can become mosquito habitat.

West Nile virus is primarily transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Many infected people experience no symptoms, while some develop fever, headache, body aches, vomiting or a rash. A much smaller number develop serious neurological illness. Older adults and people with weakened immune systems can face greater risk.

The immediate prevention message is simple: drain standing water and limit exposed skin when mosquitoes are active.

Residents should inspect their property after each round of rain rather than waiting for water to disappear naturally. Birdbaths and pet bowls should be emptied and scrubbed regularly. Swimming pools should be maintained, and loose covers should not be allowed to collect rainwater. Window and door screens should be repaired.

People spending time outdoors can use an Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellent and follow the product’s directions, especially when applying it to children. Long sleeves and long pants provide additional protection when conditions permit.

County officials can strengthen public confidence by releasing more neighborhood-level information about mosquito surveillance and treatment. Residents should be able to determine when their area was last inspected, what control methods were used and whether additional positive sentinel-chicken results have been recorded.

The county also should explain how residents can request an inspection or report unusually severe mosquito activity. Public guidance is most effective when it includes a direct path to local assistance, not merely a general warning.

Community institutions have a role as well. Churches, apartment complexes, schools and neighborhood associations can inspect shared spaces for standing water. Property managers should check drainage areas, neglected pools and containers around vacant units. Outdoor-event organizers should make repellent available and warn participants when mosquito activity is elevated.

A health advisory does not mean every mosquito carries the virus, and the positive chicken tests do not establish that a human outbreak is underway. They do establish that West Nile activity is present in the county and that prevention is warranted.

With more rain expected, the most useful response is neither panic nor complacency. It is a coordinated effort—household by household and block by block—to remove the places where mosquitoes reproduce.