West Nile Virus Advisory Issued for Orange County: What Residents Need to Know

ORLANDO — Orange County health officials are urging residents to take routine precautions against mosquito bites after surveillance detected West Nile virus activity in the county.

by Tamara Drake, OrlandoAdvocate.com

The advisory follows positive findings in sentinel chicken flocks, a long-established early warning system used by public health agencies to detect mosquito-borne illnesses before significant human transmission occurs.

County mosquito-control crews are expanding surveillance and treatment in affected areas while encouraging residents to eliminate standing water around homes, repair damaged window screens and use insect repellent when spending time outdoors, particularly during dawn and dusk. West Nile Virus, Orange County, Mosquito Control, Public Health

Most people infected with West Nile virus experience no symptoms. Others may develop fever, headaches, body aches or fatigue. Serious illness remains uncommon but is more likely among older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Officials emphasize that the advisory is intended to encourage prevention rather than alarm.

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Public health works best when communities receive timely information before illnesses become widespread.

Simple preventive steps taken now can significantly reduce mosquito breeding and lower exposure risks during the peak mosquito season.

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