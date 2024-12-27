Notice to Creditors – Estate of Martinez

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

Case NO: 2024- CP- 003045- O

In Re: Estate of

JACQUELINE MARTINEZ,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Jaqueline Martinez deceased, whose date of death was March 9, 2023, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Ave # 340, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

The notice shall state that a personal representative or curator has no duty to discover whether any property held at the time of the decedent’s death by the decedent or the decedent’s surviving spouse is property to which the Florida Uniform Disposition of Community Property Rights at Death Act as described in ss. 732.216-732.228, applies, or may apply, unless a written demand is made by a creditor as specified under s. 732.2211.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

Rebecca Martinez

rem32417@gmail.com

324 East 59th Street

Apt 3C New York, NY 10022

Personal Representative

Daniel Martinez

dan.martz155@gmail.com

6556 Abercrombie Court

Orlando Fl 32835

Personal Representative

/s/ Whynter KJA Morgan-Neal

Whynter KJA Morgan-Neal, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 1028366

4407 Summer Savory St, Tampa, FL 33619

Date of 1st Publication: Dec 27, 2024