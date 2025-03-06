One in four countries report backlash against women’s rights in 2024

By
UN News Service
-
0
1

Written by UN News Service

The basic rights of women and girls are facing unprecedented growing threats worldwide, from higher levels of discrimination to weaker legal protections -and less funding for programmes and institutions which support and protect women.

Author Profile
Related Posts
    This author does not have any more posts.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here