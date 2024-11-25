One woman killed every 10 minutes: The harrowing global reality of femicide

A sobering report released by UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on Monday reveals that in 2023, 140 women and girls died every day at the hands of their partner or a close relative, which means one woman killed every 10 minutes. 

