OP-ED: Tribute to Coach Leonard Hamilton: a Man of God

By Rev. RB Holmes Jr.

I applaud coach Leonard Hamilton’s decision to resign at the end of this season. The time has come when the most successful men’s head basketball coach in Florida State University history must give his full attention to seek God’s guidance for the next exciting chapter in his life. Many of us know about his unprecedented and unparalleled accomplishments, accolades, and achievements on the basketball court. He is lauded by FSU’s president and athletic director for his 23 years of distinguished service. He broke the color barrier at the University of Tennessee-Martin by being the first Black player and in the Southeastern Conference by being the first Black assistant coach.

Most of us already know about his history-making dynasty–his record of graduating 97% of his players, his six times being named national Coach of the Year by various organizations and his being the fifth winningest coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference–so let me talk about the spiritual strength and substance of coach Leonard Hamilton. As his pastor for 20-plus years, I know Coach Hamilton to be a man of God and a friend of God. Coach Hamilton is a faithful, forthright, and family man. His contributions to his church, the body of Christ, this community, and this country are impressive, impeccable, and inspirational.

Coach Hamilton has been a good friend, role model, and trusted adviser. He has given much of his invaluable time by singing in the men’s special choir, encouraging young church members to pursue their goals, speaking at retirement celebrations for members, and supporting foreign mission programs, community empowerment initiatives, and other special ministries. Coach Hamilton is in several basketball halls of fame, but most importantly, he is a hall of fame for his character, compassion, and commitment to moral integrity and excellence. He has successfully mentored, motivated, molded, and forever made an incredible impact on the lives of young student athletes. These men are a powerful testimony to his greatness.

He was called by God to a ministry of coaching. His leadership extends past the athletes to his coaching staff and others. FSU should name the Leonard Hamilton Basketball Court at the Civic Center, and the Miami Hurricanes should do the same. Congressman Al Lawson, I, and many others will host a community celebration honoring the heroic and holy legacy of Coach Hamilton and his family. We salute this godly man who is highly favored and blessed by Almighty God!