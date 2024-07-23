OP-ED: Vice-President Kamala is Ready!

By Reverend Dr. RB Holmes, Jr.

We must commend and appreciate President Joseph Biden for being a quintessential leader and, perhaps, one of the best presidents in modern political history. He is not finished yet. He will complete his agenda of appointing qualified federal judges, reducing the cost of prescription drugs, working for a cease-fire in the Middle East, and building a stronger economy for all Americans. President Biden has endorsed his Vice-President, the Honorable Kamala Harris, to head the Democratic ticket for the presidency.

As I noted in my Op-Ed three weeks ago, our vice president is ready to be the next president of the United States. End of discussion! The delegates to the Democratic National Convention next month should enthusiastically nominate her to lead the ticket. Vice-President Kamala Harris will energize the electorate; she will create great excitement and hope. President Biden’s decision has proven again that he loves this country; he is a dear patriot; and he is a great man!

President Biden: Should he stay, or should he leave?

This query is perhaps one of the greatest questions of the last 248 years. In my humble opinion, the answer to this question will decide what kind of nation we will leave to future generations. As it relates to baby boomers, the answer to this question will determine the quality of ourselves as it relates to, hopefully, “the bonus years” that remain.

The Democratic Party is having a proverbial meltdown since the June 27, 2024, debate debacle by President Biden. Democrats can’t get out of their way. Some believe that President Biden should step aside for what appears to be his failing health. Others in the party are standing with the president, saying, in essence, he should remain in the race. What are you saying? Should he stay, or should he leave?

Full disclosure: I am an independent. I once was a Democrat and even a Republican. The Republican Party ran me out of the party. I really couldn’t stay in a party that is destroying and dismantling programs and policies that I truly believed made this country great.

Let’s turn our attention back to the Biden challenge. I voted for President Biden and will gladly vote for him again if he remains in the race. President Joe Biden is a good man:

He is a man of great character and integrity.

He brought us through the worst pandemic in our lifetime. He didn’t recommend injecting “bleach.” He provided resources to struggling Americans to keep food on their tables and most importantly, he trusted the vaccine and the medical community’s advice. This president didn’t weaponize this deadly virus for political points.

President Biden helped bring this economy out of an impending recession and has advocated for the expansion of Medicaid rather than its elimination.

President Biden is bringing down the high cost of prescription drugs, especially for the elderly and the poor.

President Biden is fighting to save Obamacare, social security, the environment, and good-paying jobs for all Americans.

President Biden is a strong advocate for the Civic Rights Bill of 1964, The Voting Rights Bill of 1965, and the Fair Housing Bill of 1966.

President Biden is an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

President Biden is for affirmative action programs.

President Biden is for women making their own health decisions.

President Biden will stand up for the rights of the Dreamers. He hasn’t demonized immigrants. Unlike the Republican Party’s likely nominee, I don’t recall President Biden ever saying he doesn’t want people coming to the United States from those “s____ hole” countries.

President Biden has never been an advocate for white supremacy. Remember, he decided to run for president because of the pro-supremacy march in Charlottesville, Virginia. His slogan became “I am fighting for the soul of the nation!” Friends, unfortunately, this nation’s soul is sick. We need someone in that White House who does not give voice to white supremacy nor give support to the proud boys. President Biden is proud to be an American.

The question is whether President Biden should stay or go. Jesus said, “You will know them by their fruits. (St. Matthew 7:16) After the debate between President Biden and former President Donald J. Trump, begin to examine the fruit. In essence, I became a fruit inspector. Yes, the president acknowledged he had a bad debate and confirmed that he is no longer a smooth talker: his steps are slower, and he isn’t as articulate as he was in the past. The question is, who is? As a fruit inspector, I don’t think we ought to cut down the entire tree because of a bad branch.

Let me continue to examine the Biden fruit. Yes, it is an old tree, but old trees are full of shade, wisdom, hope, experience and tenacity. Biden was appointed by the first Black president to serve this country in 248 years, the honorable Barack Hussein Obama. Oh yes! He saw the good fruit. The powerful United States Congressman, the Honorable Jim Clyburn (D-SC), saw this good fruit when he enthusiastically endorsed Joe Biden in 2020 for president. I met Congressman Clyburn a few Sundays ago when he spoke at the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Albany, Georgia, where the pastor is Reverend Daniel Simmons. At that service, Congressman Clyburn told the story of an elderly woman at a funeral who asked him, “who was he voting for.” He told her Joe Biden and the rest is history. Congressman Clyburn is still standing with Joe Biden. Why? He has seen a fruit tree producing good fruit.

Congressman Clyburn has witnessed up front and close the good decisions that President Biden has made and will continue to make. The man has sound judgment, and he has wisdom. President Biden selected The Honorable Senator Kamala Harris to be his Vice President. Her selection was indeed an historic and transformative decision. Listen, I have personally met Vice President Kamala Harris. She is the real deal. She is brilliant, she is intelligent, and she is probably one of the best vice presidents to ever serve this nation.

Also, as I examine the Biden tree, he is decisive and courageous in making the right decisions and appointments. He appointed the first black female to the United States Supreme Court. Yes, the Supreme Court: the honorable Associate Justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson. In reference to federal judges, President Biden has appointed more black federal judges than any president in these 248 years of this nation. Trust me, federal judges matter.

The next president will most likely appoint two or more justices to the mighty Supreme Court, a court today that is radically and cynically erasing the significant rulings of the 20th century. Melvin and the Blue Notes are prophetically telling us to “Wake up everybody!” While the country is in a debate about Biden, we are losing our hard-earned rights of yesteryears.

The question is should Biden stay, or should he step down? My answer is he should stay in the race for a second term. This decision is between President Biden and his family. I believe this president will make the best decision for the good of this country. Moreover, he has an impressive record of achievements and accomplishments in his fifty-plus years as a faithful public servant. I hope we would not allow a 90-minute debate to be the defining moment of a stellar political career of fifty remarkable years. He has provided this nation with faithful, forthright, and fruitful leadership. I pray to God that he would be healthy enough to continue to “bring forth good fruits.”

Let’s look into the future. If, for some reason, President Biden should step aside, there is a viable and venerable alternative. That person is the sitting vice president of this nation, the gifted Kamala Harris. This nation is blessed and highly favored to have such an incredible person ready to accept the baton and lead us to victory in November. Please do not let the negative talking heads convince you that she isn’t ready. She will be ready, and she is ready to serve, protect, and defend the values of this nation.

Again, President Biden made a masterful decision to select her as his running mate. If she gets the call, she will motivate the base to turn out in record-breaking numbers. She will defeat her opponent; she will unite this country, and she will bring hope and steadfast leadership as our next president. Listen, there should be no division at the Democratic Party’s National Convention if President Biden should decide to step aside. Vice-president Harris is ready to step up!

Reverend Dr. RB Holmes is CEO and Publisher of the Capital Outlook Newspaper and the Pastor of the Historic Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee, FL.

